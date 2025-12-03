The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has expressed sadness over a fatal road crash at Ilubirin, inward Simpson, on Lagos Island, which killed a police officer and a scavenger.

LASTMA’s General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said preliminary security findings showed that the driver of a Toyota Camry with registration number MUS 885 JA was speeding when he lost control, veered out of his lane and struck the two victims. The police officer was riding a motorcycle at the time of the accident.

“The impact resulted in their immediate and irreversible loss of life,” Mr Bakare-Oki said.

He explained that LASTMA officers stationed around the Ilubirin corridor responded swiftly, cordoned off the scene and worked to prevent further incidents.

He added that the driver, who allegedly attempted to flee, was apprehended by officers and handed over to personnel from the Adeniji Adele Police Division for investigation and prosecution.

The vehicle was subsequently removed from the road to prevent secondary accidents and restore normal traffic flow.

The crash underscores a broader, persistent problem on Lagos roads. LASTMA reported that in 2024 it handled 2,051 road-traffic incidents involving 3,754 vehicles, including 143 fatal accidents, 502 severe accidents, and 1,406 minor accidents.

More so, in the nine months from January to September alone, the agency recorded 1,667 accidents, with 87 fatalities reported.

Mr Bakare-Oki, who visited the scene “in a sober and reflective mood,” commiserated with the families, colleagues and communities of the deceased.

He described the crash as a painful reminder of the risks associated with non-compliance with speed limits and road discipline.

He urged motorists to obey government-approved speed limits and adopt safe driving practices.

He also reaffirmed LASTMA’s commitment to sustained public education on road safety, noting that reducing speed-related crashes remains a major priority.