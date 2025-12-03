The US government has introduced a new policy that allows it to impose a visa ban on people considered responsible for the attack on Nigerian Christians.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the US State Department said the policy allows it to deny visas to those who have directed, authorised, supported, participated in, or carried out abuses targeting people based on faith.

The US government said the policy was being implemented under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

“Through the new policy, family members of affected persons are also subject to the restrictions. As President Trump made clear, the United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria and numerous other countries.

“This policy will apply to Nigeria and any other governments or individuals engaged in violations of religious freedom.

“A new policy under Section 212(a) (3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act will allow the State Department to restrict visa issuance to individuals who have directed, authorized, significantly supported, participated in, or carried out violations of religious freedom and, where appropriate, their immediate family members,” the statement read.

The policy comes amid talks between the US and the Nigerian government on violent attacks carried out by terror groups in the country.

The US had earlier falsely accused the Nigerian government of supporting an anti-Christian crusade carried out by radical Islamic groups in the country.

Subsequently, President Donald Trump designated Nigeria a country of Particular Concern (CPC).

Although Nigeria denied the allegations, Mr Trump has insisted on them, while his administration has drawn up contingency plans for a possible military action.

He claimed Christianity was suffering an existential threat in Nigeria as radical Islamic groups were killing thousands of Christians.

On Tuesday, during a joint US Congress briefing in response to Mr Trump’s CPC designation of Nigeria, American lawmakers asked the federal government to abolish Sharia law in northern states where it has been adopted.

They also urged the dissolution of state-sanctioned Islamic moral enforcement bodies such as Hisbah over concerns that these groups are fueling systematic anti-Christian persecution.

A lawmaker representing New Jersey, Chris Smith, described Nigeria as “ground zero” for global anti-Christian persecution, warning that years of mass killings and church attacks have gone unpunished.

Another lawmaker, Brian Mast, said the US has to push for the disarmament of armed groups and the prosecution of those responsible.