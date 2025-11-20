The Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted Biafra agitator Nnamdi Kanu of illegal importation of radio transmitter in furtherance of his secessionist activities.

Trial judge James Omotosho earlier convicted Mr Kanu on six terrorism charges.

The judge said the prosecution proved the count of illegal importation of Tram 50L radio transmitter which he planned to use for illegal operation of Radio Biafra in Nigeria in violation of section 47 of Customs and Excise Management Act.

The judge therefore convicted him of count seven which accused the Biafra agitator of smuggling Tram 50L radio transmitter, which he described as used household items, into Nigeria and kept it in Ubulisluzor in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State. He was said to have committed the offence sometimes between March and April 2015.

Mr Omotosho said the evidence of the prosecution was uncontroverted as Mr Kanu failed to offer any defence.

The judge is expected to impose sentences for each of the seven offences of which he has convicted Mr Kanu.