The factional National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Abdulrahman Mohammed, has purportedly expelled Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara from the party.

The faction also expelled the the party’s new National Chairperson, Tanimu Turaki, Board of Trustees Chairperson, Adolphus Wabara and Deputy National Chairperson (South), Taofeek Arapaja.

Also expelled, according to the group, are the Chairman, Caretaker Committee for South-South, Emmanuel Ogidi, a former National Vice Chairman of the party Bode George and others for alleged anti Party activities.

Attempts by the Makinde and Mohammed backed faction and that supported by Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, to hold their meetings at PDP headquarters on Tuesday caused clashes between the two groups on Tuesday.

The embattled National Secretary of the party, Samuel Anyanwu, said this while presenting the communique of the controversial 103 National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held by the faction at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that the factional NEC ratified the expulsion of the affected members.

He said they they werel expelled over alleged disregard for court judgements, an action he said put the party in disrepute.

Mr Anyanwu said that the NEC expressed deep concern over the actions of some members who violated subsisting court orders by organising and attending a purported and unauthorized convention.

This act, according to him, triggered confusion, factionalisation, and the defection of governors and legislators nationwide.

“NEC received the report of the acting National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, detailing breaches of Articles 58(1) and 59(1), including anti-party activities, disobedience to court orders, and conduct bringing the Party into disrepute.

“NEC approved the commencement of disciplinary procedures against the following; Adolphus Wabara, Olabode George, Ben Obi, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), Bala Mohammed, Oluseyi Makinde, Dauda Lawal, Taofiq Arapaja, and Setonji Koshoedo.

“Others include Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel, Woyengikuro Daniel, Mohammed Kadade Suleiman, Emmanuel Ogidi, Sumaila Adamu Burga, Umar Sani, Udom Emmanuel and Emmanuel Enorden.

“NEC further resolved that Chief Ali Odefa must refund all salaries and allowances collected after his expulsion on 12 December 2024. These actions are taken to preserve order and discipline within the Party,” he said.

Mr Anyanwu said that the NEC also ratified the dissolution of party State Executive Councils of Bauchi, Oyo, Zamfara, Yobe, Lagos, Edo, and Ekiti.

He said that the NEC directed the NWC to constitute caretaker committees and begin fresh congresses immediately while it recognised the Edo exco led by Nosa Ogieva.

“NEC directed deputies in all National Working Committee positions now vacant owing to expulsion to assume the substantive positions in acting capacity and function as NWC members.

“NEC also formally ratified the appointment of Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman, as the Acting National Chairman of the party.

“NEC directed the legal team and NWC to commence immediate constitutional action to recover seats of all elected officials who defected from the PDP, in line with Sections 68(1)(g) and 109(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution,” he said.

Mr Anyanwu added that the NEC also approved a party-wide reconciliation initiative to heal divisions and rebuild trust, while ensuring that reconciliation did not undermine discipline.

He also disclosed that a nationwide membership audit and revalidation would begin ahead of the 2027 elections.

“NEC acknowledged the anxieties among members but assures the party faithful that these decisions are aimed at stabilising and strengthening the PDP.

“The NEC affirms that the era of indiscipline is over. The PDP will not bow to lawlessness or personal ambition.

“With unity, discipline, and renewed purpose, the PDP will rebuild stronger and restore public confidence ahead of the next electoral cycle,” he said.

Earlier in their opening remarks, the BoT Chairman, Mao Ohuabunwa and Mr Abdulrahman urged the party members to remain steadfast, expressing confidence that the PDP will surmount its problems.

The PDP, at its convention in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Saturday, expelled Mr Wike and 10 other members of his faction

