Four vigilantes have been killed and four soldiers declared missing after terrorists attacked a military base in Mayenti, a town in the Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The attack occurred a day after the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) posted a video of the execution of Samaila Uba, a Nigerian Army brigadier-general.

On Monday night, security sources told our reporter that ISWAP fighters rode on motorcycles into Mayenti in an attempt to overrun the facility.

The town, located near Dara Jamal—the scene of a massacre that claimed over 60 lives in September—is a hotspot of terrorist activities.

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai repelled the insurgents, killing several terrorists. However, four civilian joint task force members were also confirmed dead after the battle.

While retreating, the ISWAP terrorists burned two trucks belonging to the Borno State Ministry of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction, and Resettlement and killed four labourers.

The assault came hours after the Chief of Air Staff, Sunday Aneke, left Borno, and shortly after the release of the video of Mr Uba’s killing.

The general, who had escaped a terrorist ambush on Saturday, lost contact with his troops while awaiting a rescue mission. Unfortunately, the terrorists found and killed him.

Concerns over rising insecurity

The twin attacks have sparked new concerns over Nigeria’s capacity to confront the insurgency, particularly following American President Donald Trump’s recent remarks on the security situation in the country.

Citizens have voiced outrage over the brigadier-general’s death and are demanding decisive action to eliminate terrorists across the North-east and the country.

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum had urged the federal government to procure more drones and adopt technology-driven surveillance to fight the insurgents.

He similarly challenged the military to run coordinated attacks on the insurgents when he received the new Chief of Air Staff last Monday.

He called for a coordinated military approach involving the Air Force, Navy, and Army that targets the Lake Chad area, especially Sambisa Forest and the Mandara Mountains.

He similarly called on the federal government to increase funding for the military and the Multi-National Joint Task Force, and urged Nigerians to unite in ending the insurgency.

Governor Zulum spoke shortly after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar described the renewed insecurity, especially the killing of the Brigadier General, as a serious security threat.

He asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take the necessary steps or resign, stressing that Nigeria cannot continue on its current path.

The renewed attacks came weeks after the appointment of new service chiefs.

Military speaks on renewed commitment

During his visit to Borno, just a week after a similar visit by the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, Mr Aneke, assured the governor that the Nigerian Air Force remains committed to improving air-ground coordination, strengthening intelligence operations, and protecting civilians while combating terrorism.

He reaffirmed the force’s dedication to working with the state government and other security agencies to achieve lasting peace and stability in Borno State.

Sani Uba, the Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, North-east Operation Hadin Kai, did not respond to calls or reply to a message sent to his mobile number.