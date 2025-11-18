After surviving many battles against insurgents in the North-east, Musa Uba, the commander of the 25 Task Force Brigade, unfortunately paid the supreme price following an ambush on his team by the fighters of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), last Friday.

Mr Uba, a brigadier general, was leading his men and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) when the insurgents ambushed them along the Damboa-Biu axis, killing four operatives—two soldiers and two CJTF officials.

He escaped the initial ambush and was communicating with military authorities to return to base when he was captured by the terrorists, who subsequently killed him.

Who is Brigadier General Musa Uba?

Military sources, including his coursemates at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Uba was a brave officer who fought many battles in the North-east, where he was killed.

Mr Uba, a member of the 48 Regular Course, studied Political Science at the NDA. He gained admission into the military academy in 1996 and graduated with the rank of second lieutenant in 2001 as an infantry officer.

The late commander, who grew up in Makurdi, Benue State, first served at a battalion in Jaji, Kaduna State, after his graduation, one of his coursemates, Musa Salmanu, a retired Air Force wing commander, said.

Mr Salmanu described the deceased as an observant officer with composure.

“Musa Uba was jovial, down to earth and concerned about the welfare of his subordinates,” Mr Salmanu told PREMIUM TIMES by phone.

He added that Mr Uba was “someone you’d easily notice in the crowd but surely wouldn’t miss out if you stay a moment longer due to his presence and strength of character.”

Mr Salmanu, who expressed shock over his friend’s death, said Mr Uba was courageous.

“He [Mr Uba] survived countless battles but not this last one,” Mr Salmanu said, condoling with the family of the deceased, his coursemates, the Nigerian Army and the nation at large.

His track record

After his stint at a battalion in Jaji, Mr Uba served as part of a Nigerian contingent under the United Nations. He was also a staff officer at the NDA.

When he was a lieutenant colonel, Mr Uba served as the commander of the 177 Battalion in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The slain officer rose through the ranks to become a brigadier general.

“He was due to become a major general by 2028,” another officer, Mr Uba’s senior colleague at the NDA, told this paper.

Mr Uba was recommended by the military high command to take charge of affairs at the 25 Task Force Brigade about a year ago.

“He was sent there based on recommendations,” Mr Uba’s senior colleague, who pleaded anonymity, said. “The ISWAP and Boko Haram have been targeting him because of his courage to lead troops to their enclaves.”He described his death as unfortunate.

Mr Uba was married with kids.

As of the time of this report, the Nigerian military has yet to announce his death officially.