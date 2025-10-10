Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification hopes face a defining test this evening as the Super Eagles take on the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa.
Lesotho held Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, on 16 November 2023, and will be looking to cause another upset in Polokwane.
With only two games left in the qualifying series, Nigeria must secure all three points and hope results elsewhere go their way to stay alive in Group C.
With 11 points from eight matches, the Super Eagles sit three points behind leaders Benin Republic and second-placed South Africa, making tonight’s clash a must-win encounter.
Star forward Victor Osimhen returns to lead the attack alongside Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon, as Coach Eric Chelle’s men look to reignite their campaign. Nigeria will, however, be without injured regulars Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Cyriel Dessers.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for LIVE UPDATES as the Super Eagles fight to keep their World Cup dreams alive under the Polokwane lights.
Kick-off: 5:00 p.m. Nigeria time.
Super Eagles name strong starting XI for Lesotho showdown
Nigeria have named a strong lineup as they go in search of a crucial victory against Lesotho in today’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying encounter at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa.
Captain William Troost-Ekong leads the Super Eagles from defence, while Stanley Nwabali retains his spot in goal.
Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi anchor the midfield, tasked with controlling possession and driving Nigeria forward.
Up front, the returning Victor Osimhen spearheads the attack, supported by Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, and Tolu Arokodare, as Coach Eric Chelle’s men aim to reignite their World Cup campaign.
Nigeria must secure all three points to keep their qualification hopes alive, with their final group game against Benin Republic looming next week in Uyo.
Kick-off: 5:00 PM Nigeria time.
KICKOFF!! The game is underway at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa.
Alex Iwobi with a chance but the ball sails away for a goal kick for Lesotho
The Super Eagles have good history with Lesotho 🇱🇸
3 meetings in the last 6 years:
✅ 2 Wins
🤝🏾 1 Draw
⚽️ 8-3 on aggregate!
The team need another win today to keep their faint hope of qualifying for the World Cup alive
10 Minutes gone: Lesotho 0-0 Nigeria
The other two Group C games involving Zimbabwe vs South Africa and Rwanda vs Benin Republic are also goalless for now
Moses Simon with a good cross but the connecting header by Tolu Arokodare goes over the bar
The Lesotho goalkeeper makes a crucial clearance as Osimhen pushes hard for an early goal
15 minutes gone: Lesotho 0-0 Nigeria
The Super Eagles have been dominant against Lesotho so far but their dominance is yet to yield the coveted opening goal in Polokwane
Ademola Lookman with a long pass intended for Osimhen but the Lesotho goalkeeper reads it well and makes another crucial interception to deny the Super Eagles another promising run
After 30 minutes of action, the Super Eagles are yet to find a way past Lesotho.. Nigeria needs a convincing win to stand any chance
Super Eagles come close but Osimhen’s header well taken care of by the Lesotho goalkeeper
Osimhen wins a free just near the center circle as the Super Eagles press for an opening goal in Polokwane
HT: Lesotho 0-0 Nigeria
The Super Eagles will need an improved performance in the second half if they really want to keep their faint hopes for qualifying for the World Cup alive
The second half is already underway and the Super Eagles are still looking for an opening goal
GOAL!!! The Super Eagles take the lead from the penalty spot…
Captain Troost-Ekong makes it Lesotho 0-1 Nigeria
SUBSTITUTION: Tolu Arokodare off for Akor Adams who is making his debut for the Super Eagles today
Yellow card for Ademola Lookman… The Atalanta forward has not been in the best form today
Midway into the second half… The Super Eagles hold on to their slim lead
73 Minutes gone: Lesotho 0-1 Nigeria
Zimbabwe vs South Africa and Rwanda vs Benin Republic still goalless at the moment
SUBSTITUTION: Samuel Chukwueze in for Ademola Lookman
Goal: The Super Eagles double their lead against Lesotho
Debut goal for Akor Adams!!
Lesotho pull one back as we enter into the dying minutes of the game
Zaidu Sanusi in as the Super Eagles look to hold on to their slim lead in Polokwane
SUBSTITUTION: Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon make way while Semi Ajayi and Zaidu Sanusi come on for the final minutes.
Five minutes added time
Benin Republic have taken the lead against Rwanda away from home…
FT: Lesotho 1-2 Nigeria
The Super Eagles still with a fighting chance to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
