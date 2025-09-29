The Nigerian government has commenced a reconciliation meeting between the Dangote Refinery and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) to resolve their ongoing dispute.

The meeting, chaired by Minister of Labour and Employment Muhammad Dingyadi, brings together key stakeholders, including PENGASSAN leadership, Dangote Refinery management, the Minister of Finance, and directors from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The meeting, initially scheduled for 2:00 p.m., was delayed due to the late arrival of key stakeholders and eventually commenced at approximately 3:50 p.m.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Dingyadi said that the meeting was crucial to ensure that the dispute does not have adverse effects on the Nigerian population.

“This is the realisation of the fact that what is happening today is cherished to this country, very dear to our economy. We have been informed that PENGASSAN is on strike, and a very serious one for that matter, because I never knew that they have closed NNPC itself, and other subsidiaries of the oil and gas industry.

“I don’t want to make any judgment, but we didn’t know that this is the magnitude of the strike. We know that PENGASSAN is very peaceful, and we know for a very long time and we consider them as friends, and people who wish this country well.

“We also have the same feeling for the Dangote group, they have been contributing to the economy of this country, and they have been doing very well in terms of business relationship with the government of this country. So, we want to make sure that what is happening now is not extended negatively to the people of this country.

“So, that’s why we are taking urgent steps to ensure that we come in as people who are in the middle of this journey to see how we can resolve this issue. We want to resolve these issues amicably, for the good of everybody, for the good of our economy, for the good of the security of our nation, and for the good of our workers, and for the good of our employers as well,” he said.

Dangote vs PENGASSAN crisis

PREMIUM TIMES reports that PENGASSAN had earlier asked its members to disrupt activities at the refinery by blocking gas supply to it.

The association said its decision was in response to the decision by the refinery’s management to sack some workers who are members of the union. It also accused Dangote refinery of spreading misinformation to justify its actions.

The union also directed its members nationwide to withdraw their services in protest against the alleged sack of Nigerian workers at the refinery from midnight on 28 September. It accused the management of the refinery of anti-labour practices and discrimination against local employees, prompting the federal government’s intervention.

In a swift response, Dangote refinery described the order as illegal and cautioned PENGASSAN to obey Nigerian laws in its operations, noting that PENGASSAN has no legal right to disrupt or interfere with the refinery’s contracts with third-party vendors for gas and crude oil supply.

Dangote refinery called on the federal government and its security agencies to intervene and call PENGASSAN to order, urging that PENGASSAN’s actions are not only lawless but also have the potential to inflict significant harm on the Nigerian economy and citizens.

On Saturday, the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) called on PENGASSAN to suspend its directive to cut off gas and crude oil supply to the Dangote refinery.

On Sunday, the federal government appealed to PENGASSAN to suspend its planned nationwide strike over its dispute with the Dangote Refinery.

This newspaper had earlier reported that PENGASSAN on Monday morning shut down the major entry points of the NNPC Ltd, NMDPRA, and the NUPRC.

At the NMDPRA headquarters gate located at the federal secretariat, this newspaper observed a banner with an inscription ‘Dangote Must Obey’, ‘Dangote is Not bigger than the country’, and ‘Dangote the Chief of lawless officer.’