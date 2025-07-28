The Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) of the Nigerian military has killed several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) commanders and fighters in the Lake Chad region.

Ehimen Ejodame, an air commodore and the Director, Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), made this known in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Mr Ejodame said the mission, carried out on Sunday, targeted Arina Woje, a notorious ISWAP enclave in the Southern Tumbuns of Borno, known as a sanctuary for insurgent leaders.

He said the strike followed a series of credible Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) sorties that confirmed the return of terrorist elements to the area after recent factional clashes.

According to Mr Ejodame, ISR data revealed significant terrorist activities, including the movement of foot soldiers, reactivation of structures and the concealment of possible command centres and logistics depots beneath dense foliage.

“Acting on credible intelligence, NAF air assets were dispatched to undertake a focused strike mission. Aircrew, on arrival, acquired and prosecuted pre-selected targets using precision-guided munitions, achieving devastating effects.

“Preliminary battle damage assessment reveals the destruction of several structures housing key ISWAP leaders, fighters, and logistics storage facilities, effectively disrupting the group’s operational planning and resupply efforts in the region.”

The NAF spokesperson said the operation reflected NAF’s continued resolve to dislodge terrorist elements, deny them freedom of movement, and support ground forces in restoring peace and stability across Nigeria.

He added that the operations also reinforced the value of intelligence-driven air power missions in modern counter-terrorism operations.