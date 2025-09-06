Eight personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have reportedly been killed by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers during an attack on the BUA Cement Company in Okpella, on Friday.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 10:00 p.m. when the armed men ambushed the operatives at the entrance of the company.

The NSCDC personnel were escorting five Chinese expatriates back to the company’s base following a routine patrol.

A source who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria disclosed that the officers were members of a security team attached to the cement factory.

During the ambush, the assailants—armed with sophisticated weapons—opened fire on the convoy, killing eight NSCDC operatives and one civilian.

The source said the NSCDC responded swiftly to the incident and rescued four of the expatriates, while one expatriate was reportedly abducted by the suspected kidnappers.

Four other NSCDC operatives sustained injuries and were currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital, the source added.

According to the source, the State Commandant of the NSCDC, Gbenga Agun, visited the scene of the incident and the injured officers in the hospital.

When contacted, the NSCDC spokesperson in Edo, Efosa Ogbebor, declined comment, stating that a formal statement would be issued by the NSCDC national headquarters.