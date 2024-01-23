The Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Funsho Adegboye, has described as worrisome the spate of proliferation of firearms and cult attacks in the state.

Mr Adegboye, while responding to a question on the incessant cult attacks in Benin on Tuesday, however, assured that the police would fish out the perpetrators of the act.

“We are equally worried by the spate of proliferation of firearms in this state.

“However, I can assure you that wherever they are, either they keep them at home or hide them anywhere, we shall fish them out. They shall face the full wrath of the law.

“The issue of cultism is worrisome too. The authorities of the Nigeria Police Force, the Inspector-General of Police and his management team are equally worried. Members of the public of this civilised state are equally worried.

“We want to assure members of the public, starting from the governor of Edo State; we have gotten assurances from him and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

“Godwin Obaseki has given us a kind of umbrella backing that whoever we get, not minding where he or she belongs to, that the person should be arrested and we should follow the processes of the law,” he said.

Mr Adegboye assured the people of the state that Edo would soon become a no-go area for cultists.

He, however, appealed to parents and guardians to warn their children and wards against any social vice that could affect the peace of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more than 30 people have reportedly been killed from December 2023 to date in a series of cult attacks in the state.

(NAN)

