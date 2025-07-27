At least 25 people, including 10 members of a family, have been confirmed dead in a boat mishap in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The tragic incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday when a boat carrying passengers from Guni in the Munya Local Government Area to a weekly market capsized after hitting a submerged tree log on the river.

The Sarkin Ruwa of Zumba, Umar Isah, who confirmed the development, said the victims were mostly traders heading to the popular market in Zumba.

He said a family lost 10 members to the accident, while another family reported five of its members missing.

“Although the boat operator could not state the exact number of passengers, we estimate that about 25 people lost their lives in the mishap. Many others are still missing and unaccounted for,” Mr Isah said.

According to him, the overcrowded wooden boat capsized midstream after it struck a tree trunk beneath the water’s surface.

The absence of life jackets and the lack of regulation for inland water transport have been blamed for the frequent loss of lives in the area.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) confirmed the incident.

The agency’s Director of Information and Special Duties, Ibrahim Hussaini, said rescue operations were ongoing.

“We are in touch with local authorities and emergency volunteers who are involved in the rescue and recovery efforts. At the moment, the casualty figure stands at 25, but the number may increase as search operations continue,” Mr Hussaini said.

Recurring Water Transport Disasters in Niger

This latest tragedy adds to the long list of deadly boat accidents recorded in Niger State in recent years.

In May 2021, over 70 passengers, mostly women and children, died in Warrah when an overloaded boat capsized in the River Niger.

In December 2022, another incident claimed more than 100 lives in the Mokwa area, when a boat ferrying wedding guests broke apart mid-journey.

These recurring accidents have been linked to poor enforcement of safety regulations, the absence of proper river transport infrastructure, and disregard for weather conditions and passenger limits.

READ ALSO: Many feared dead as boat capsizes in Niger

Residents and local leaders have repeatedly called on the government to intervene by providing safer boats, enforcing the use of life jackets, and establishing clear water transport guidelines to prevent future tragedies.

As of Saturday evening, local divers and volunteers were still searching for more bodies, while bereaved families mourned their losses.