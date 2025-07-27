Olukemi Olomola-Sijuwade, managing director and chief executive officer of Greenland Concepts Nigeria Ltd, has built a career rooted in service, resilience, and purpose-driven leadership.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mrs Olomola-Sijuwade shares her journey from estate intern to CEO, the unique challenges women face in male-dominated industries, and how she is using her platform to empower others and accelerate meaningful change.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Olomola-Sijuwade: My professional journey has been shaped by vision, resilience, and an intentional drive for growth. Having studied Estate Management, I began in 1995 as an estate intern with Jide Taiwo & Co. in Abuja — a formative experience that introduced me to the world of real estate and its immense potential for societal transformation. That early exposure ignited a deep passion for development and laid the foundation for what would later become Greenland Concepts Nigeria Ltd., which I proudly founded in 2000.

At that time, my ambition was clear: to build an indigenous real estate development company that not only delivered housing, but also addressed broader issues of access, equity, and inclusion — particularly for women, youth, and underserved communities.

Recognising the need to continually grow and expand my capacity, I pursued a Law degree and was subsequently called to the Nigerian Bar. This legal grounding added another layer to my leadership toolkit, equipping me to expertly navigate property law, contracts, and regulatory frameworks in a way that strengthened both my company and the clients we serve.

To further sharpen my business and leadership acumen, I earned an MBA from Lagos Business School — a transformational experience that reshaped my approach to growth, governance, and innovation. I’ve also made it a personal priority to embrace continuous learning, seizing every opportunity for executive education, training, and global exposure. I believe strongly that great leadership is rooted in lifelong learning.

Over the years, I’ve worked across both the private and public sectors, gaining critical insights into governance, policy development, and strategic partnerships. These diverse experiences helped me mature as a leader and strengthened my ability to bridge the gap between vision and execution.

Becoming a CEO wasn’t about chasing a title — it was the natural outcome of years of building, learning, leading, and taking bold, purpose-driven steps. It’s a role I grew into by staying curious, embracing challenges, surrounding myself with capable people, and staying anchored in service. I’m still evolving, but my core remains the same: to use leadership as a platform to create opportunities, transform communities, and leave a lasting legacy.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Olomola-Sijuwade: Women leaders inspire and empower others not just by what they do, but by how they lead. We bring authenticity, empathy, and strength to the table — often balancing ambition with compassion in a way that resonates deeply with those around us. For many women, seeing another woman lead with confidence and integrity creates a powerful ripple effect: it gives them permission to rise.

I believe women leaders empower others in three fundamental ways:

By being visible and vocal. When women occupy leadership roles, it challenges outdated stereotypes and shifts societal expectations. We show other women — especially the younger generation — that it is possible to lead, to excel, and to do so on your own terms.

By creating space and lifting others. True leadership is about opening doors for others. Women leaders tend to build communities, mentor intentionally, and create platforms for other women to grow. We understand the value of collective progress and the importance of bringing others along.

By leading with emotional intelligence. Women often bring a high level of empathy, communication, and emotional awareness into leadership spaces. This helps cultivate inclusive, collaborative environments where people feel seen, heard, and valued — which is key to empowerment.

Personally, I’m intentional about mentoring younger women, sharing my experiences — both the wins and the lessons — and advocating for policies and structures that enable women to thrive. Empowerment is not just about inspiration; it’s about access, opportunity, and support.

When women lead with purpose, courage, and community in mind, we don’t just lead — we transform.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Olomola-Sijuwade: While great leadership is not exclusive to any gender, women often bring a unique blend of emotional intelligence, resilience, and collaborative strength to leadership roles. One of the most distinctive traits I’ve observed in women leaders is the ability to lead with both heart and strategy — balancing empathy with effectiveness.

Women tend to be deeply attuned to the dynamics of their teams, often excelling at inclusive decision-making, active listening, and conflict resolution. This emotional intelligence fosters trust, boosts morale, and creates workplaces where people feel genuinely valued.

Another unique trait is adaptive resilience. Many women have had to navigate layers of expectations, bias, and structural barriers just to get a seat at the table. That lived experience often makes us more resourceful, intuitive, and solution-oriented in complex situations.

Women also tend to lead with a strong sense of purpose — not just chasing metrics but striving for impact. Whether it’s championing diversity, mentoring others, or leading with social responsibility in mind, women leaders often expand the definition of success beyond personal gain.

That said, I believe the real power lies in complementarity. Men and women bring different but equally valuable strengths to leadership. The most successful organisations are those that embrace this diversity, because inclusive leadership is not just good ethics — it’s smart business.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Olomola-Sijuwade: As a woman operating at the intersection of real estate and law — two traditionally male-dominated industries — I’ve faced my fair share of challenges. Early on, there was the subtle but persistent pressure to prove myself — to be twice as competent, twice as prepared, and often twice as patient to earn the same level of respect.

One of the biggest hurdles was being underestimated. In boardrooms or project sites, people would often assume I was the assistant or support staff rather than the founder or lead consultant. Rather than take offence, I chose to let my work speak — and consistently demonstrated excellence, professionalism, and results.

Access to funding and high-level networks has been one of the most persistent challenges in my journey. Many of the systems and structures that facilitate capital and opportunity were not originally designed with women — especially African women — in mind. Informal gatekeeping, lack of visibility, and systemic bias often exclude women from the rooms where critical decisions and deals are made.

While I’ve worked hard to overcome this — by building credibility, staying visible, and creating my own networks — I must be honest: it’s still an ongoing struggle. I’ve had to learn to advocate for myself, position my value clearly, and find alternative pathways to capital and influence. Sometimes that means forming strategic partnerships; other times, it means simply staying on the course and allowing consistency to speak louder than connections.

But I also believe that our collective power lies in building ecosystems that support one another. This is why I’m passionate about mentoring women, investing in women-led initiatives, and using my platform to help others navigate these same barriers.

The struggle is real — but so is the progress. And every step forward we take as women in leadership makes the path a little clearer for those coming behind us.

Balancing leadership with family responsibilities has also been real — particularly in a society where women are often expected to do it all. I’ve had to learn to set boundaries, prioritise, and embrace support systems — both at home and in the workplace — so that I could thrive in both spheres without burning out.

But perhaps the most powerful tool I’ve used to overcome these challenges is community. I’ve leaned on mentors, built alliances with other women, and remained committed to mentoring others coming behind me. I believe in turning obstacles into steppingstones — not just for myself, but for the many women who will walk similar paths.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Olomola-Sijuwade: For me, the most rewarding moments haven’t come from the big milestones or accolades — they’ve come from watching the people I’ve trained grow, evolve, and excel. Nothing gives me more fulfilment than seeing my staff or subordinates take initiative, speak with confidence, and handle complex issues with maturity and sound judgment.

Sometimes I just sit back and listen — whether in a meeting or during a project review — and I hear their thought process, their professionalism, and their ability to carry the vision forward. In those moments, I knew the investment was worth it. That’s when I’m reminded that true leadership is not about control — it’s about cultivation.

To me, legacy isn’t what I achieve alone — it’s what I help others become. And every time someone I’ve mentored steps into their own power, that’s leadership in action. That’s the reward.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Olomola-Sijuwade: First, understand this: leadership is service. It’s not about titles or recognition — it’s about responsibility, humility, and impact. If you truly want to lead, be prepared to pay the price by serving — consistently, excellently, and often without applause.

Start small. Serve where you are. Take on the tough tasks, show up with integrity, and treat every opportunity as preparation. Many of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned came from seasons of quiet service — when no one was watching, but I was being built.

Also, invest in yourself. Learn relentlessly. Grow your skills. Develop your confidence. And surround yourself with people who stretch your thinking and support your journey.

Don’t be discouraged by slow progress or setbacks — they are part of your becoming. And when success comes, use it not to elevate yourself alone, but to lift others. True leadership is legacy minded.

To every young Nigerian woman reading this: You are powerful. You are needed. And the world is waiting for your voice, your solutions, and your leadership.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Olomola-Sijuwade: Balance is not about perfection — it’s about intentionality, priorities, and grace. As a CEO, my days are often packed with decisions, meetings, and responsibilities that can easily consume every hour. But I’ve learned that if you don’t create space for what matters, leadership will cost you more than it should.

For me, balance starts with clarity — knowing what’s important in each season. There are times when the business needs more of me, and other times when family, faith, or personal well-being takes centre stage. I’ve had to embrace the truth that you can do many things, just not all at once.

I also rely heavily on structure and support — a trusted team at work, boundaries around my time, and the ability to delegate. I’m not afraid to say no when needed, or to unplug and rest. Self-care isn’t selfish — it’s what sustains you for the long journey.

Most importantly, I ground myself in purpose. Knowing why I do what I do keeps me aligned, even when the pace is fast. Leadership is a calling, but so is motherhood, wellness, friendship, and faith. I honour each role, not by dividing myself, but by being fully present where I am.

It’s not always easy, but I’m learning that balance is a rhythm — not a rigid formula. And with grace, support, and a clear sense of purpose, it’s possible to thrive both professionally and personally.

PT: This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you, and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Olomola-Sijuwade: The theme “Accelerate Action” speaks directly to the urgent need for speed, intention, and execution. For decades, we’ve had powerful conversations about gender equality, inclusion, and women’s leadership. We’ve written policies, hosted conferences, and raised awareness — but now, it’s time to move beyond rhetoric and focus on implementation.

To me, “Accelerate Action” is a call to stop waiting for the perfect moment or system. It’s about acting now — pushing past the delays, breaking down systemic barriers, and holding institutions accountable for real change. It’s about moving from talk to traction.

As a leader, it challenges me to ensure that the platforms I’ve built — in business, real estate, and law — are used to create tangible opportunities for women: to hire, mentor, empower, and advocate in ways that produce measurable impact.

It’s also a personal reminder that progress cannot wait. We owe it to the next generation of women to act faster, build stronger, and lead with boldness. I’m committed to doing my part — not just in words, but in results.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Olomola-Sijuwade is also a member of WIMBIZ.