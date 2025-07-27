The authorities have shut down a hotel where a man suspected of murdering a local photojournalist reportedly took his own life.

The Abidan 115 Hotel in Lokoja was sealed on Friday to “preserve critical evidence” as investigations continue into the high-profile case.

The suspect, identified as Jacob Pelumi, a staff member of the Nigerian Correctional Services, was found dead in a room at the hotel on Thursday.

His death occurred just hours after a police manhunt was launched following the murder of the photojournalist, Ayobami Aiyepeku, on Tuesday.

The Lokoja Local Government Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, confirmed the closure in a statement, acknowledging its importance for ongoing investigations.

Mr Adamu, who visited the scene, extended his condolences to Mr Aiyepeku’s family and colleagues, assuring the public of full cooperation with law enforcement to uncover the full circumstances surrounding both deaths.

Mr Aiyepeku was allegedly murdered at an office near the Government House/GRA area of Lokoja.

Despite extensive search efforts, it was learnt that his body had not yet been recovered as of Friday evening.

READ ALSO: Suspect in Kogi photojournalist murder found dead

The family of the deceased photojournalist has called for justice. Specifically, James Aiyepeku, his father, appealed to Governor Ahmed Ododo and security agencies to recover his son’s remains and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

The council chairperson has urged residents to remain calm and allow investigators to complete their work.