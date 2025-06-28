Elder statesman and business mogul, Aminu Dantata, is dead.

He died in the early hours of Saturday.

Mr Dantata died in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, according to family sources. Two of his grandchildren, Sanusi and Nanah, confirmed his death on Facebook and X.

He was 94.

Mr Dantata was the last surviving child of Alhassan Dantata. He is widely known for his business and philanthropic activities. Last September, he donated N1.5 billion to victims of the flood in Borno state.

The family will shortly announce funeral arrangements for the late businessman.

His business interests span across agriculture, real estate, construction and manufacturing. Mr Dantata is an uncle to Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

Born in Kano in 1931, Mr Dantata was Chancellor of Al-Qalam University. He started his business career at 18 years as a Produce buyer in Alhassan Dantata and Sons Limited. He is now the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company.

His wider experience started way back in 1962 when he became a member of the Steering Committee of the Nigeria Industrial Development Bank Limited and later became one of the Directors of the Bank.

Mr Dantata led several trade missions to various countries worldwide. He was elected a member of the Northern House of Assembly in 1966 and the following year appointed a Commissioner in the Kano State Government and served from 1967 to 1973.

Mr Dantata also served as a member of the Assembly Drafting Committee for the 1979 constitution, which ushered in the second republic. He is a recipient of several honorary degrees from different universities.

