Hauwa Yusuf, a veteran broadcaster and former newscaster with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), has passed away in the United Kingdom.

She died on Thursday, 26 June 2025, after a period of illness, according to a statement released by the Central Association of Nigerians in the United Kingdom (CANUK).

Hauwa Yusuf was a respected figure in Nigerian media, known for her professionalism, poise, and excellence in journalism.

During her time at NTA, she became a household name, delivering news with authority and gravitas. Born in Funtua, Katsina State, Hauwa Yusuf built a reputation for herself in the Nigerian media landscape, earning the respect of her peers and audiences alike.

At the time of her passing, Hauwa Yusuf held leadership positions within the Nigerian community in the UK. She served as President of the Arewa Women’s League and was a member of CANUK’s Electoral Committee, contributing her expertise and dedication to the community.

Her commitment to empowering women and promoting transparency and credibility in community leadership was evident in her work.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Recently, Hauwa Yusuf’s work was recognised as she was named a finalist for the GAB Awards 2024, a testament to her enduring impact in the media industry.

The CANUK statement described the late broadcaster as a cherished member of their community, who will be remembered for her selfless service, strong voice, and enduring legacy of impact. The organisation extended condolences to her family, particularly her children, and prayed for her eternal rest.

Hauwa Yusuf’s passing has been met with sadness, with many mourning the loss of a respected journalist and community leader.

Her legacy in Nigerian media and her contributions to the Nigerian community in the UK will not be forgotten, the CANUK statement said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

