On Saturday, 28 June, the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos will host both matches of the 2025 President Federation Cup finals.

The women’s showdown between Rivers Angels and Nasarawa Amazons kicks off at 1 p.m, followed by the men’s showdown at 4 p.m., featuring Kwara United’s Afonja Warriors and Abakaliki FC.

Women’s Final: Redemption, rivalry and rising stars

Six years ago, Josephine Mathias returned from Turkey’s Trabzon İdmanocağı to join Rivers Angels, only to end up on the losing side against Nasarawa Amazons in the 2019 FA Cup final in Kaduna.

Today, she leads the Amazons as captain; a powerful symbol of resilience and revenge. Her return to Onikan brings a deep personal narrative to the day’s clash.

Nasarawa’s route: Ruthless and resolute

The Amazons have been clinical in this year’s cup:

A 6–0 massacre of Kwara Ladies in the Round of 32, 2–1 win against defending champions Bayelsa Queens in the Round of 16, 4–0 demolition of Sunshine Queens in the quarter-finals, and a 2–0 semi-final triumph over Edo Queens.

Playing without first-choice goalkeeper Rachael Unachukwu and defender Sikiratu Isah; both on national duty at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, Nasarawa are undeterred.

Their depth, featuring the likes of Jumoke Alani, Oluchi Ohaegbulem, Aminat Bello, Shola Shobowale, Yina Adoo, and striker Janet Akekoromowei, will be tested under pressure.

Rivers Angels’ quest for revenge and record-equalling title

Coached by Tosan Blankson, Rivers Angels are riding high after last year’s dramatic 1–0 win over Naija Ratels in the final. That triumph followed a heartbreaking shootout loss to Bayelsa Queens in 2023 and the 2019 setback against Nasarawa. As Blankson’s coaching philosophy combines attacking instinct with steel, his squad has bulldozed past opponents:

A 7–0 thrashing of Moje Queens, followed by a 5–0 win over First Mahi Babes, a hard fought penalty shootout victory (3–1) against Remo Stars Ladies in the quarters, and a 1–0 edge over Ibom Angels in the semis

Squad confidence is bolstered by goalkeeper Anderline Mgbechi, midfield anchor Taiwo Afolabi, and juniors Peace Effiong, Motunrayo Ezekiel, and Chidera Okenwa; each with junior international experience.

Men’s Final: Fairy tales and legacy on the line

Returning to the Federation Cup final for the first time since 1976, Kwara United are determined to end a 49 year drought nearing half a century. Under coach Tunde Sanni, they’ve clinched dramatic shootouts and tight tactical wins, driven by midfield maestro Afeez Nosiru.

“We are the surprise team of the FA Cup this year. A stage Alyufsalam Rocks got to in 1976. So we are on a mission. Our continental ticket is waiting for us,” Sanni declared.

Striker Wasiu Alalade has been pivotal, leading the forward line with tenacity, clinical finishing, and physical presence.

The squad also features veteran goalkeeper Suraju Aiyeleso, balanced playmaker Isa Gatta, the dynamic Adamu Abubakar, and hard-working winger Wasiu Jimoh.

Abakaliki FC: Mega underdogs with momentum

Ebonyi’s Abakaliki FC enter the final after a dream run, defeating powerhouse Enyimba, Nasarawa United, and Ikorodu City via penalty shootouts. At the heart of their resilience is goalkeeper Pascal Elochukwu, whose heroics have seen him save decisive penalties in three consecutive rounds. Midfielders Cyril Timothy, Chisom Ogbu, Ejike Nwafor, and defenders Collins Kalu and Chukwudi Okoro round out a side built on grit and unity.

Officials, and atmosphere and what to watch

Women’s Final Officials: Center Referee: Hannah Eliagwu, AR1: Mfon Friday, AR2: Faith Agbons RR: Ndidi Patience Madu

Men’s Final Officials: Referee Joseph Ogabor, assistant referees Mahmud Yakubu and Emmanuel Omada, fourth official Yemisi Akintoye

Expect a cauldron of noise as fans from eight states converge, with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu expected in company with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas.

Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic, Femi Gbajabiamila, Seyi Tinubu, SSA to President Tinubu on Grassroots Sports Development, Adeyinka Adeboye, and a number of music and movie stars will also be turning out to witness history

Key Tactical Battles:

Women: Mathias vs Blankson’s balanced side, Rivers’ pressure vs Amazons’ counter-attacking structure

Men: Nosiru’s midfield control vs Elochukwu’s shot-stopping brilliance; Alalade’s movement vs Abakaliki’s disciplined defence

Final Words

The “D Day”, is here, and its not just another football match; it’s a collision of narratives. From Mathias’s defiant return, Rivers’ redemptive hunger, Kwara’s half-century quest, to Abakaliki’s Cinderella story, these finals promise the full drama of sport: spectacle, history, heart, and legacy.

Mobilaji Johnson Arena will hear the cheers of triumph; or the sighs of near-miss, for clubs, players, states, and fans; whose dreams converge on Lagos.

