Rabi Dantata, the wife of Kano businessman Aminu Dantata, died on Saturday.

The deceased, who was popularly addressed as Mama Rábì, reportedly died in a hospital in Saudi Arabia while receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

One of the deceased’s grandsons, Sunusi Dantata, confirmed her death on his verified Twitter account.

“Please pray for our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Haj. Rabi, wife of Alh. Aminu Dantata, who died yesterday (Saturday),” he wrote.

The deceased who was the second wife of Mr Dantata left behind her aged husband, five children and many grandchildren.

Among the children are Tajjuddeen Dantata, Batulu Dantata, Hafsa Dantata, Jamila Dantata and Aliya Dantata.

She died four months after her 91-year-old husband, Mr Dantata, said he no longer enjoys life and that he is just waiting for his time and hoped to depart this world in good faith.

He also asked for forgiveness from those whom he may have offended.

