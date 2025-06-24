Three family members have been killed on their farm in the Miango District of the Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The victims were attacked on Tuesday while harvesting crops.

A community member, Jesse Nkwiri, said two other family members sustained severe injuries and are currently receiving emergency medical treatment in Jos.

The attack coincides with peace talks in Bassa.

Sahara reporters reported that the attack occurred at a critical time as a state-appointed fact-finding committee was engaging with community leaders and security agencies at the local government secretariat in Bassa.

The committee was tasked with investigating the persistent violence in Plateau State, which has plagued the region.

The committee’s chairperson, Rogers Nicholas, a retired army general, described the incident as heartbreaking.

“Today is one of the saddest days of my life. We were in a meeting with the local government chairman discussing ways to bring peace to Bassa when we received the distressing news,” Mr Nicholas said.

The Plateau State Government announced the arrival of the fact-finding committee last week to examine the underlying causes of the state’s recurrent crises.

The Public Relations Officer of Bokkos Local Government, Mapis Marawes, told PREMIUM TIMES that the committee’s mandate is to propose sustainable solutions for peace and reconciliation.

“The government is committed to finding lasting peace in Plateau. That is why this committee arrived last week, specifically to investigate and address the root causes of these conflicts,” Mr Marawes said.

Mr Nicholas urged the youth in the community to allow the law to take its course.

“We appeal to the Irigwe youth not to retaliate but to allow security agencies to handle the situation,” he said.

The deceased have since been buried, while security operatives have intensified efforts to apprehend the killers. The police have yet to issue an official statement on the attack.

Background of the crisis

The Miango district has been a longstanding epicentre of violent clashes, primarily between farming communities and herders.

These conflicts, often fuelled by disputes over land ownership, grazing rights, and scarce resources, have led to significant loss of lives, displacement, and destruction of property over the years.

The roots of the crisis trace back to the early 2000s, when tensions between the predominantly agrarian Irigwe ethnic group and nomadic Fulani herders escalated. While both groups historically coexisted, increasing pressures on land and population growth have exacerbated disagreements, transforming them into cycles of retaliatory violence.

Efforts to address the violence have included interventions by various administrations, the establishment of peace-building initiatives, and community dialogues.

However, these measures have often been undermined by a lack of trust among the groups involved, inadequate implementation of agreements, and weak enforcement of laws by security agencies.

The state government has also faced criticism for perceived delays in responding to incidents of violence and for failing to address underlying issues such as unemployment, poverty, and political marginalisation, which contribute to the unrest.

In 2021, a particularly deadly attack in Bassa resulted in the deaths of dozens of people and the displacement of entire communities. The incident sparked widespread outrage and calls for an end to the protracted violence.

While some semblance of peace was restored through military interventions, sporadic attacks have continued, with farmers and herders accusing each other of provocation.

