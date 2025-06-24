President Donald Trump says the US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordo, Natanz, in Isfahan Province, and Esfahan city brought together the warring parties to a ceasefire agreement.

Providing more details about the ceasefire which he announced on Monday night, Mr Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said both Iran and Israel came to him simultaneously for a truce.

“Ceasefire!” I knew the time was now,” he wrote. “The world, and the Middle East, are the real winners. Both nations will see tremendous love, peace, and prosperity in their futures.”

Mr Trump stated that both countries have “so much to gain,” but also “so much to lose” should they stray from the “road of righteousness and truth,” referring to the ceasefire.

He also declared that the ceasefire between Israel and Iran is now in effect and urged both parties to stick with the agreement.

At 6 p.m. GMT (11 p.m. WAT), Mr Trump declared that the ceasefire would take effect after 6 hours.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

According to Mr Trump, the Iran ceasefire would begin at 04:00 GMT (5 a.m. WAT) while Israel would follow 12 hours later, at 16:00 GMT (5 p.m. WAT).

That six-hour window, which expired at 5 a.m., was to give both Iran and Israel time to wind down and complete what he described as their “final missions.”

Al Jazeera reported that the White House believes negotiations began between Mr Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and after securing Israel’s agreement to halt it’s strikes, the president turned his attention to Iran.

Mr Trump reportedly contacted the Emir of Qatar, requesting assistance in reaching Tehran. “I’ve got the Israelis, but we need the Iranians on side,” Mr Trump is believed to have told the Qatari ruler.

The emir, along with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, subsequently engaged in a series of diplomatic efforts that eventually brought Iran to the negotiation table.

However, Iran may have a different interpretation of how the ceasefire unfolded.

According to Al Jazeera, a local Iranian media outlet reported that Mr Trump called Iranian officials, pleading for a ceasefire.

CNN also reported that President Trump communicated directly with Mr Netanyahu. While Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff negotiated terms with Iran through direct and indirect channels.

Israel, Iran speak on ceasefire

Meanwhile, Israel officially agreed to the ceasefire announced by the US President.

The Israeli government said it has achieved its goals, saying the Iranian nuclear facilities have been destroyed and no longer pose an existential threat to the country.

The Israeli claim, however, contradicts what US intelligence sources told some American media like the Washington Post, which was that Iran had moved its enriched uranium and other critical equipment from the nuclear facilities before the US bombing. The UN atomic agency, IAEA, however acknowledged that the US bombings damaged the three Iranian nuclear facilities but the extent of the damage could not be established yet.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday morning, the Israeli prime minister, his cabinet, alongside the minister of defence and the head of the Mossad, met last night “to report that Israel had achieved all of the objectives of Operation Rising Lion, and much more.”

“Israel has removed a dual immediate existential threat – both in the nuclear and ballistic missile fields,” the statement said, according to Al Jazeera.

“The Israeli military achieved full air control over Tehran’s skies, inflicted severe damage on the military leadership, and destroyed dozens of central Iranian government targets.

“In light of the achievement of the operation’s objectives, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel has agreed to the president’s proposal for a bilateral ceasefire,” it added.

In its response to the ceasefire, Iran said it will halt attacks if Israel stops its “illegal aggression.”

In a post on X, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, “As of now, there is NO “agreement” on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards.”

Mr Araghchi also praised the Iraninan military, saying, “Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute.”

Mr Trump’s ceasefire announcement came a few hours after Iran launched an attack on American bases in Qatar and Iraq.

The attacks were in retaliation for the US strike on its nuclear facilities. Iran justified the attack by describing it as an act of self-defence, and a “clear and explicit” message to the White House.

However, Mr Trump said the Iranian attack was largely symbolic, and noted that the strikes were intercepted as Iran had informed it beforehand.

Israel’s attack on Iran

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Israel-Iran war began on 13 June after Israel fired dozens of missiles at Tehran. The attack, condemned by several countries including Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia, was described by Israel as a preemptive strike to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Israel also said Iran’s nuclear development programme posed a threat to its national security.

In response, Iran fired retaliatory strikes into Tel Aviv, and for 11 days, both countries traded missiles, killing hundreds of citizens and injuring many others.

Iran reported that more than 400 people have been killed and over 3,056 others injured. In Israel, at least 31 people have been killed and hundreds injured since 13 June.

Although the US initially tried to distance itself from the conflict, it eventually got involved when Mr Trump announced that the US had bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22.

The airstrikes affected Iran’s nuclear facilities located in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan Province.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Trump described the attack as a “successful attack” and noted that all of the US aircraft are now out of Iranian airspace.

He said, “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran’s airspace.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

