Olufemi Soneye, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), has announced his decision to step aside from his role.

Mr Soneye in a departure message posted on his Facebook page on Saturday said the decision will allow him to devote more time to his family and attend to personal responsibilities that now require his closer presence.

He expressed gratitude to his colleagues for their support and collaboration in helping to shape and amplify the NNPC Ltd story over the past 20 months.

“Dear Esteemed Colleagues, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you all for the unwavering support, professionalism, and genuine commitment you’ve shown in helping to shape and amplify the NNPC Ltd story over the past 20 months. Your role in building a vibrant and effective communications presence for our national energy company has been nothing short of invaluable.

“I wish to inform you that I have stepped aside from my role as Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd. This decision will allow me to devote more time to my family and attend to personal responsibilities that now require my closer presence,” Mr Soneye said.

He said it has been a profound honour to serve both the company and the country, and to contribute in his own way to the ongoing transformation of NNPC Ltd.

“I am deeply grateful for the trust reposed in me, the opportunities granted, and the incredible professionals both within and outside the organisation with whom I have worked. I remain a steadfast supporter and ambassador of NNPC Ltd wherever I go.

“I enjoin you, dear colleagues, to continue your robust, balanced, and constructive reportage in support of the company’s noble mission and strategic role in Nigeria’s energy future. With sincere appreciation,” he said.

NNPC Ltd in October 2023 announced Mr Soneye as its Chief Corporate Communications Officer to replace GarbaDeen Muhammad, who was appointed in August 2021 during a management reshuffle.

It was not immediately clear when a replacement for Mr Soneye would be announced.

Earlier in April, President Bola Tinubu sacked the board of the NNPC Ltd, including its GCEO, Mele Kyari, and board chairperson Pius Akinyelure.

The president also approved Bayo Ojulari as the new GCEO of the NNPC and Ahmadu Kida as non-executive chairman. NNPC also announced the appointment of a new 8-member senior management team.

In the same April NNPC sacked the managing directors of the three state-owned refineries. The company also directed management staff with less than a year to retirement to proceed on exit.

