The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Olufemi Soneye as its Chief Corporate Communications Officer.

The NNPCL announced Mr Soneye’s appointment in a statement signed by its management and posted via the company’s verified X handle on Wednesday.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Olufemi Oladapo Soneye as our Chief Corporate Communications Officer,” the NNPCL said.

Mr Soneye, according to the NNPCL, is a seasoned journalist with full-time and freelance experiences at some of the world’s most respected publications in Nigeria, Australia, and the United States of America.

“He will lead our Corporate Communications team and drive our brand penetration, strategic communications initiatives, and stakeholder management,” it said.

He is a member of reputable bodies, including the Nigerian Union of Journalists, the National Association of Black Journalists, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the Guild of Corporate Online Media Publishers.

Mr Soneye is the former President of the Nigerian Media Practitioners, Washington, D.C.

“We look forward to his valuable contributions to our Company,” the statement said

The NNPCL had in September announced compulsory retirement for all its management staff with less than fifteen months to statutory retirement.

The company said this is in a bid to pursue its effective organisational renewal to support the delivery of its strategic business objectives.

“In our bid to pursue effective organisational renewal to support the delivery of our strategic business objectives, it has become imperative to rejuvenate our workforce.

“Consequently, in addition to the recent exit of three (3) Executive Vice Presidents, other Management Staff with less than fifteen (15) months to statutory retirement will be exiting the Company effective 19th September 2023.”

