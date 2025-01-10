The election of AUC’s chairperson, deputy-chairperson and commissioners is designed to adhere to an agreed formula of regional rotation that ensures a balance of representation for all the five geographical regions of Africa. Gender balance is a major consideration too.

In a few weeks, the political leaders of African nations will gather in Addis Ababa to elect the new Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC). The individual elected to this position will lead the secretariat of the African Union (AU) and serve for four years, with the possibility for a mandate renewal of another four years.

The AU was founded in 2002, succeeding the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), which was established in 1963 by 38 African countries to promote common objectives.

The current AUC Chairperson, Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat, formerly prime minister and foreign affairs minister of Chad, is the first to serve two mandates, having been elected in 2017 and re-elected unopposed in 2021.

Although a lot of attention is focused on the election of the chairperson of the AUC, and rightly too, there are several other positions that will be subject to elections. They include the posts of deputy chairperson, and commissioners, who head the key pillars or departments on which the AUC stands.

According to the AU, the majority of the current commissioners must give up their posts, as their mandates have expired, except the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Mr Bankole Adeoye, a Nigerian senior diplomat who served previously as Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the AU.

Mr Adeoye has completed his initial term and is eligible for a second one. The position is generally regarded as instrumental in formulating the major agenda of peace-building, avoiding and managing conflicts and wars, all of which are crucial to the development of the continent.

As a leading economy in Africa, among other reasons, Nigeria’s political standing has always been significant, hence having a proven and experienced person in the role should be beneficial to the continent’s progress and influence globally.

President Thabo Mbeki of South Africa, who hosted the first AU summit of heads of state, became the first chairperson of the AU. Since then, the AU has seen 22 heads of state and government serve as chairpersons, each for one term of one year, except for Nigeria’s then President Olusegun Obasanjo, who held the office for two years (2004-2006).

The election of AUC’s chairperson, deputy-chairperson and commissioners is designed to adhere to an agreed formula of regional rotation that ensures a balance of representation for all the five geographical regions of Africa. Gender balance is a major consideration too.

It is important to clarify that the same term “chairperson” is used to refer both to the head of the AUC and to the head of state or government, who is elected by fellow leaders to preside over the AU, usually for a one-year term, in rotation among the countries.

At the establishment of AUC in 2002, Mr Amara Essy, formerly foreign affairs minister of Cote d’Ivoire, and serving as OAU’s secretary-general since 2001, was asked to oversee the transition to the new AU. He served as AUC interim chairperson for one year.

The AU leaders sought to appoint one of their own and turned to a new candidate, and elected a former head of state, former President Alpha Konare of Mali, to replace Essy as AUC chairperson in 2003.

Though popular initially, Konare served only one term. His exit was primarily attributed to the tension between him and several presidents, who felt that Konare had overstepped the boundaries of his position, which was solely that of a secretariat head.

In 2008, a new chairperson, Mr Jean Ping, formerly foreign minister of Gabon, was elected into office. Ping as AUC chairperson demonstrated a willingness to assume the role of an effective chief executive officer who yielded decision-making authority to the presidents, especially on policies, whilst AUC implemented them.

Three contestants who have been shortlisted for the election are: 1. Mahamoud Ali Youssouf – Foreign Minister of Djibouti since 2005; 2. Raila Odinga – former Prime Minister of Kenya and presidential candidate; 3. Richard Randriamandrato – former Foreign Minister of Madagascar.

The change from Konare to Ping highlighted the delicate equilibrium inherent in the role of AUC chairperson in the restructured African Union on policy-making and executive initiatives, especially regarding sensitive subjects such as sovereignty, security, governance and peace-building.

Following the first term in office, Ping encountered an unforeseen challenge from the South African government of President Jacob Zuma for the post. With no holds-barred campaigns, South Africa successfully secured the election of its former Foreign Minister Nkozasana Dlamini-Zuma as chairperson of AUC in 2012, despite causing notable frictions with several key African nations, including Nigeria.

Dr Dlamini-Zuma, the ex-wife of former President Zuma, took some bold decisions at the AUC while adeptly maintaining a harmonious relationship with the presidents in their respective roles. She was most notably recognised for initiating and establishing the Agenda 2063, a plan for development of the continent that garnered unanimous support from all member states. Additionally, Dlamini-Zuma was acknowledged for championing a gender-conscious approach for the organisation.

During a fairly long period, speculations were rife on whether Zuma would return home to pursue a political position or opt to serve a second term as chairperson of AUC. Finally, she chose not to seek a second term, and it opened a flood gate of interested candidates.

It took a lot of negotiations and several rounds of elections before Mr Faki emerged as the new AUC chairperson. Faki, having served his two terms in office, will yield the office to a new chairperson who will be elected in February, the major highlight of the coming summit in the Ethiopian capital.

The next article will re-examine the three contenders for the position. It will evaluate their strengths and chances to secure the job in February taking into account key factors that will shape the election by the heads of state of 55 countries that constitute the African Union.

Bunmi Makinwa is the CEO of AUNIQUEI Communication for Leadership.

