The arrest of a security guard attached to an Islamiyya school in Kebbi State over the alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl has renewed concerns about the safety of children in religious learning centres and the need for stronger child-protection measures in schools.

The Kebbi State Police Command said it had arrested a 36-year-old man, Faruku Muhammed, in connection with the alleged assault of the minor in Jega Local Government Area.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Umar Hadejia, disclosed the development on Wednesday during a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi, where he highlighted recent security operations and arrests recorded by the command.

According to Mr Hadejia, the incident occurred on 14 June when the suspect allegedly lured the girl into his room within the premises of an Islamiyya school where he worked as a security guard.

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“On 14 June 2026 at about 4:30 p.m., one Faruku Muhammed, aged 36, allegedly lured a 10-year-old girl into his room located inside an Islamiyya school where he works as a security guard,” the police commissioner said.

He said the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged with the police and that investigations were ongoing.

“The case is under investigation and will be prosecuted accordingly,” Mr Hadejia added.

The police did not disclose the name of the school involved.

Renewed focus on child safety

The incident has once again drawn attention to concerns about the protection of children in schools and other institutions entrusted with their care.

Across Nigeria, child rights advocates have repeatedly called for stronger safeguarding policies, background checks for school personnel and improved reporting mechanisms to address cases of abuse involving minors.

Although formal schools increasingly adopt child-protection policies, experts say many informal learning centres and community-based educational institutions still operate without comprehensive safeguarding frameworks.

The alleged assault in Kebbi comes amid growing concerns over the vulnerability of children to abuse in environments where they are expected to learn and receive moral guidance.

Child rights organisations have consistently urged school proprietors, religious institutions and government authorities to strengthen oversight mechanisms and ensure that anyone working closely with children undergoes proper screening and monitoring.

Police assure justice

Mr Hadejia said the command remained committed to protecting children and other vulnerable members of society.

He urged parents and guardians to promptly report cases of abuse, exploitation and other crimes affecting minors.

The commissioner also encouraged residents to continue providing credible information to security agencies, assuring that reports involving child abuse would receive prompt attention.

“The Kebbi State Police Command remains fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of all law-abiding citizens,” he said.

Other security operations

The police briefing also highlighted a series of recent operations across the state, including the arrest of suspected members of Boko Haram-linked groups, suspected Lakurawa bandits and individuals accused of providing logistical support to criminal elements.

The command further reported the rescue of a kidnapped woman in Birnin Kebbi, the recovery of a stolen vehicle through inter-state police cooperation and the seizure of illegal firearms from suspects in separate operations.

Police authorities said the successes reflected ongoing collaboration between security agencies, vigilante groups, the Civilian Joint Task Force and local communities in efforts to combat crime across Kebbi State.