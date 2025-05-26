The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has said three contracted airlines have concluded the airlift of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for this year’s pilgrimage.

The commission’s spokesperson, Fatima Usara, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

She said Air Peace and UMZA Aviation concluded the airlift of pilgrims allocated to them on Saturday, while Max Air attained the same milestone on Sunday.

“While the former two concluded their inbound contracts yesterday, 24 May, Max Air attained the same milestone today, 25 May, with a combined operation transporting pilgrims from Katsina and Kano States.

“Meanwhile, FlyNas, the Saudi-based carrier, is scheduled to proceed to Kebbi State after today’s airlift of pilgrims from Sokoto.”

In its latest update, NAHCON’s control Unit said 41,218 pilgrims have been airlifted to Saudi Arabia in 102 trips.

After their four-day stay in Madinah, many Nigerian pilgrims proceeded to Makkah to perform Umrah and prepare for the six-day Hajj rituals from 4 to 9 June.

Approximately 60,000 Nigerian pilgrims are expected to perform the 2025 Hajj.

NAHCON oversees the airlift of approximately 42,000 pilgrims under the government quota, while about 18,000 others are expected to travel through private travel agencies.

FlyNas will complete the final leg of the pilgrims’ airlift with the remaining Kebbi contingent on 26 May before returning on 29 May to transport Kebbi VIPs and other officials.

NAHCON urges all intending pilgrims with visas to make themselves available for the flight.

The Hajj Commission commends the carriers for their efficiency and adherence to the airlift timeline. These helped in ensuring a smooth and well-coordinated Hajj exercise.

The NAHCON management, under the Chairmanship of Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, appreciates the cooperation of all stakeholders, including the pilgrims, State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, and NAHCON staff for the success achieved so far.

Further updates will be provided as the airlift concludes.

Fatima Usara

NAHCON

