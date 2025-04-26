The House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on the State of Emergency in Rivers State has rescheduled another engagement with the State’s Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, after he failed to honour earlier invitations.

In a statement on Friday, the Chairperson of the committee, Julius Ihonvbere, said it would set a new date for the engagement with Mr Ibas and communicate the same in due course.

The administrator, who was in Abuja to attend the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, had appeared before the panel at the National Assembly complex on Friday but requested another session with it.

During the appearance, Mr Ibas told the lawmakers that Rivers State is relatively calm but added that the situation remains fragile and requires proper handling.

He requested more time to provide a comprehensive report to the panel, saying, “It is important that any engagement with this committee is done with the depth, accuracy and clarity it rightfully deserves.”

Mr Ibas expressed regrets over his failure to honour the committee’s previous invitations, attributing it to urgent governance demands and not out of disrespect.

“I deeply regret my inability to attend earlier engagements with this esteemed committee. Today is exactly 10 days after the first invitation, and in between, we have had four days that were off the calendar as public holidays, plus the weekends inclusive.

“The absence, of course, is not out of disregard but rather due to the weighty and urgent demands of stabilising governance in a state under a declared emergency,” he said.

Committee accepts apology

In the statement, Mr Ihonvbere, also the House leader, acknowledged that Mr Ibas eventually appeared before it on Friday and formally apologised for missing the previous summons.

He said the administrator had communicated his regrets in a letter received the night before, citing unforeseen constraints.

“In keeping with the House’s tradition of fairness, and in recognition of the administrator’s demonstration of respect and responsibility, the committee has magnanimously accepted his apology,” the statement said.

He reaffirmed the resolve of the panel to carry out its mandate under Sections 11(4) and 88 of the constitution with “diligence, impartiality, and in the best interest of democratic governance and national stability.”

He called on the parties involved in the Rivers State political crisis to cooperate fully with the sole administrator, stressing that constructive engagement and adherence to the rule of law remained central to resolving the impasse.

State of emergency

On 18 March, President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State following a protracted political crisis.

The crisis resulted from a disagreement between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and some State House of Assembly members loyal to a former governor of the state and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The legislature eventually split into two, each claiming legitimacy and holding separate sittings in different locations.

The rift escalated into open hostility, with impeachment attempts against Mr Fubara.

On 15 March, violent protests erupted in Port Harcourt, the state capital, resulting in injuries and subsequent arrests of some persons.

Citing a total breakdown of law and order, President Tinubu declared the emergency rule and suspended Mr Fubara and the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

He also appointed Mr Ibas, a retired vice admiral and a former chief of naval staff, as the sole administrator of the oil-rich state.

The Senate and House of Representatives ratified the emergency rule a few days later.

The House, however, constituted the ad-hoc committee to investigate the legality of the emergency declaration and scrutinise the administrator’s mandate.

Apart from Mr Ihonvbere, other members of the committee are Ali Isa (deputy chairman), Isiaka Ibrahim, Idris Wase, Aliyu Betara, Sada Soli, James Faleke, Igariwey Enwo, Shehu Rijau, Wole Oke, Akarachi Amadi and Patrick Umoh.

James Barka, Alex Egbona, Isa Anka, Amos Daniel, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, Onuh Blessing, Fatima Talba, Chris Nkwonta, and Ebibake Enenimiete are also members.

