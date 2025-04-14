The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum has declared that the party will not join or merge with any other political party before the 2027 general elections.

The forum’s Chairman, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, stated this on Monday, at the end of its meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital.

Reading the group’s communique after the meeting, Mr Mohammed said that the PDP governors resolved that the party would not join any coalition or merger.

He, however, said that the PDP, as a major opposition party, would welcome any party, association, or group willing to join it, with a view to wresting power from the APC and enthroning good leadership in 2027.

Coalition moves

The governors’ position on coalition comes months after the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, met in Abuja.

The duo met in December, after which the former vice president shared a video of them having breakfast.

“It is breakfast time with my friend, #PeterObi, in the ‘land of beauty,’ he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

After the meeting, there were speculations that they were working towards a coalition ahead of the 2027 polls.

Some weeks earlier, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said in a television interview that the leading opposition figures in Nigeria were discussing the possibility of a merger to salvage the country from total collapse.

Mr Abdullahi further stated that the trio of Atiku, Obi, and the former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, were willing to set aside their differences to form a formidable alliance to dislodge the ruling APC from power.

The PDP was in power between 1999 and 2015, during which time it produced three presidents: Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Yar’Adua, and Goodluck Jonathan.

Mr Jonathan was defeated by APC’s Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 presidential election.

The current president, Bola Tinubu, defeated Atiku of the PDP and Obi of the LP in the 2023 election. While Mr Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes, Atiku and Obi got 6,984,520 and 6,101,533 votes, respectively. Thus, the combined votes of the two were higher than that of the president.

Other resolutions at Forum’s meeting

Mr Mohammed, flanked by other PDP governors when reading the communique, equally stated that the Forum reaffirmed its position taken in Asaba, Delta State, on the issue of the party’s national secretary.

He said “that in the wake of the Supreme Court judgment the forum resolved to recommend the national publicity secretary of the party to act as the national secretary pending the nomination and ratification of substantive national secretary from the South-east zone by NEC at its next meeting.”

The Chairperson further stated that the Forum reasserted its collective determination to approach the Supreme Court for a clear verdict on the interpretation of the law’s provision on the declaration of a State of Emergency in any state of the federation.

“The Forum, therefore, reiterated its solidarity with His Excellency, Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, on the ordeal in which he and his people are being plunged into by the declaration of State of Emergency.

“And we reiterate our commitment to stand with him to the end,” he stated.

The Forum also expressed concern about the worsening security situation in some parts of the country, especially in Borno, Plateau, Katsina, and Edo States.

Mr Mohammed disclosed that the Forum called for reviewing and reordering the priorities and strategies of security agencies, which would guarantee improved security across the country.

The Forum commiserated with the people of Plateau over the loss of lives in the recent attack in the state.

The Chairperson further announced that the party’s NEC meeting would be held on 27 May, “having resolved with the National Working Committee and other relevant organs of the party.”

He explained that zoning committees would be constituted during the May meeting to address all issues relating to running the party offices.

Mr Mohammed said that the party’s convention would be held in August, “precisely on the 20th, 29th and 30th in the ancient city of Kano.”

PDP governors present at the meeting were Peter Mbah (Enugu), Agbu Kefas (Taraba), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau) Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa) and Douye Diri (Bayelsa).

Governors Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta) and Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom) were represented by their deputies, Monday Onyeme and Akon Eyakenyi, respectively.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

