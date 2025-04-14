The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has said it will not refund the N300 million received from Rivers State Government because the fund was “a gift” to the association for its 2025 Annual General Conference.

The Chairperson of the conference’s Planning Committee, Emeka Obegolu, announced this in a statement on Monday.

The clarification came after the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas, asked the NBA to refund the N300 million which he said the state government under Governor Siminalayi Fubara paid to it for hosting the conference in the state.

Mr Ibas’ statement followed the NBA’s decision to move the proposed conference from Port Harcourt, Rivers State to Enugu in Enugu State.

The NBA explained that the relocation of the conference venue was in protest against the declaration of the emergency rule in Rivers and the subsequent appointment of Mr Ibas as the sole administrator which the association insist is unconstitutional.

‘No hosting rights’

Mr Obegolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said in the Monday statement that contrary to claims by Mr Ibas, the NBA did not sell the hosting rights to the South-southern state.

“We wish to clarify that the (initial) decision to host the 2025 Annual General Conference in Port Harcourt was taken in August 2024 and was not subject to any bidding process or payment of any hosting rights.

“The host city has no hosting right and there is no representation by the NBA that the conference must be held in a chosen city,” he said.

The planning committee chairperson explained that due to “enormous cost” involved in hosting such a conference, the NBA usually seeks support from organisations, government agencies and state governments.

He said such support was unconditional and not tied to hosting rights, adding that supporting organisations or governments often share the same vision with the NBA and have budgets that accommodate such corporate social responsibilities.

“Such financial supports are in the form of gifts, partnerships or sponsorships.

“The money from Rivers State was a gift and was not tied to any purported hosting right for the NBA Annual General Conference,” Mr Obegolu said.

Background

President Bola Tinubu, on 18 March, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Mr Tinubu also suspended Governor Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and all the House of Assembly members for an initial six months.

He cited the attack on an oil pipeline and the protracted political crisis in the state caused by the feud between Governor Fubara and the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, as the reason for the emergency rule.

The president consequently appointed Mr Ibas as the sole administrator of the state.

Many Nigerians and groups, including the NBA and PDP Governors Forum, have separately criticised Mr Tinubu for the declaration and suspension of the elected governor and lawmakers in violation of the Nigerian Constitution.

Consequently, the NBA, on Thursday, moved the conference earlier scheduled for Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to Enugu in Enugu State, citing the emergency rule in the South-southern state.

