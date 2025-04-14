The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Maikalangu, says his decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APAC) is to secure greater opportunities for his people.

Mr Maikalangu made this known in a statement made available to journalists on Monday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Kingsley Madaki.

According to him, the council has been losing out on federal appointments and employment opportunities due to political misalignment.

He stressed that his move to decamp to the APC was aimed at ensuring that the people of AMAC benefitted from the dividends of governance.

“The position we took is for the good of democracy and to ensure that the good people of AMAC move forward

“The decision is rooted in the collective interest of the constituents. I was not elected to lead the entire Nigerians, but the AMAC residents.

“I looked at the interests of my people and I have seen that these interests cannot be protected in any other platform,’’ he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

READ ALSO: 40 killed in midnight attack on Plateau community

The AMAC chairman expressed confidence that the APC will provide a more promising platform to advance the welfare of his people.

He stressed that his defection was a calculated step towards sustainable development and inclusive governance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Maikalangu, who contested on the PDP platform, was declared the winner of the AMAC council election held in 2022.

He polled a total of 19,302 votes to defeat his closest rival, Murtala Karshi of the APC. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

