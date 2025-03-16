Nigeria has recorded 23 new suspected cases of Diphtheria in the 10th epidemiological week of 2025, with Lagos State being the most affected state in the reporting week.

According to the latest situation report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Lagos State accounted for 20 cases, followed by Katsina State with three cases.

The increase in Lagos’ cases follows the recent outbreak at Kings College Lagos, where 14 students were infected, and one fatality was recorded.

Kings College Outbreak

Following the outbreak, the Lagos State Government initiated an emergency vaccination campaign for students and staff.

Most of the infected students are receiving treatment at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and are showing signs of recovery.

The school principal, Mogaji Zakaria, outlined measures taken to contain the outbreak, including improved hygiene protocols and mask mandates.

However, some parents have criticised the school’s sanitary conditions, calling for better infrastructure.

The Lagos State’s Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, assured the public that the situation is under control, with 12 students responding well to treatment. The affected students are expected to be discharged soon.

National Situation Report

According to NCDC, between May 2022 and March 2025, Nigeria recorded 1,319 deaths from diphtheria.

Cumulatively, from Epi-Week 19, 2022, to Epi-Week 10, 2025, a total of 42,642 suspected cases were reported across 37 states and 350 local government areas (LGAs).

Kano (24,239), Yobe (5,330), Katsina (4,237), Bauchi (3,066), Borno (3,058), Kaduna (777), and Jigawa (364) accounted for 96.3 per cent of the suspected cases reported.

Of the suspected cases, 25,812 (60.5 per cent) were confirmed, including 396 laboratory-confirmed cases, 216 epidemiologically linked cases, and 25,200 clinically compatible cases. The confirmed cases were spread across 184 LGAs in 26 states.

Kano recorded the highest number of confirmed cases (18,108), followed by Bauchi (2,334), Yobe (2,408), Katsina (1,501), Borno (1,161), Jigawa (53), Plateau (119), and Kaduna (44).

These states accounted for 99.7 per cent of confirmed cases.

Children aged one–14 years made up 62.9 per cent (16,234) of confirmed cases, but only 19.3 per cent (4,981) of them were fully vaccinated with a diphtheria toxoid-containing vaccine.

The case fatality rate (CFR) among confirmed cases stands at 5.1 per cent, with a total of 1,319 deaths recorded.

About Diphtheria

Diphtheria is a serious bacterial infection caused by Corynebacterium diphtheriae, primarily affecting the mucous membranes of the nose, throat, and occasionally the skin.

The disease spreads through respiratory droplets, direct contact with an infected individual, or contaminated objects. Symptoms include sore throat, difficulty swallowing, fever, and swollen neck glands. A thick gray membrane may form over the throat and tonsils, obstructing the airway.

If untreated, diphtheria can lead to severe complications such as myocarditis, nerve damage, kidney failure, or breathing problems. Diagnosis involves a clinical examination and swab culture, especially when the characteristic gray membrane is present.

