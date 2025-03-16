At least six persons were killed in a fatal road accident in Onitsha, a community in Onitsha North Local Government Area of Anambra State, south-east Nigeria.

The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. on Saturday in Upper Iweka Axis of Onitsha.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the accident happened when a truck suffered brake failure and consequently rammed into two tricycles and a commercial loaded with passengers in the area.

Witnesses said the truck also rammed into pedestrians, including roadside beggars and hawkers, suggesting that more people may have died in the road crash.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said six people were killed in the crash.

The police spokesperson said “a few others” sustained various degrees of injuries from the accident.

“Some of the injured are currently receiving treatment in the hospital, while the deceased has been deposited in the morgue and some relatives of the victims have been contacted and debriefed about the incident,” he said.

Mr Ikenga said the police in Anambra have taken over the scene of the accident.

“The aim of the take over is to ensure order in the area as well as to facilitate investigations into the incident,” he explained.

The police spokesperson condoled with the families of the deceased and wished the injured victims quick recovery.

He advised drivers to always carry out necessary checks of their vehicles before hitting the road.

