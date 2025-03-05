Twenty-four hours after defending his unconventional tongue-to-tongue anointing ritual, Bishop Alfred ‘Lahojah’ Ogunnusi of the Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church has backtracked his stance.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the cleric sparked widespread controversy on social media after a viral video captured him performing the ritual with a younger bishop.

In the footage, Mr Ogunnusi stands beside a church member clad in a garment bearing the official emblem of the Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church. Holding a microphone, he proceeds with the anointing ceremony.

A younger bishop kneels before him as Mr Ogunnusi pours water over his head three times before handing him the bottle to drink from.

After taking a sip, the bishop watches as Mr Ogunnusi extends his tongue, prompting him to do the same, resulting in a brief tongue-to-tongue contact.

The ritual ignited intense debate online, with many expressing shock and disapproval. Despite the backlash, Mr Ogunnusi initially defended his actions, claiming they were rooted in biblical practice.

He said: “I greet everyone; it shall be well with us. My name is Eminence Baba Aladura Alfred Oluwasegun Okikiola Ogunnusi, known as Lahojah. I thank God that everything that happened occurred while I was still alive and not after I was gone. The work of God will not be destroyed through me, and everything I do is biblical. I don’t do anything that is not biblical. Since I have been practising this, the Bible has been my guide, and I have done everything through the blood of Jesus.

“Please look at Genesis 48:10, which says: ‘Now Israel’s eyesight was poor because of old age; he could hardly see. Joseph brought his sons to him, and his father kissed them, embraced them, and advised them.’ Can you hear me now? That’s it! This is not from my knowledge but from God.”

Apology

However, in a viral video on Wednesday, he withdrew his statement and apologised to the Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church and the Christian community.

Tendering his apology, he said: “My name is Eminence Baba Aladura Alfred Oluwasegun Okikiola Ogunnusi, also known as Lahojah. Please don’t be angry. Everyone who believes what I did was wrong, please forgive me. I seek forgiveness. What happened in the viral video was what I did, and I led the session. I greet all pastors and Christians and ask them to forgive and not be angry.”

Breaking News: “I am sorry” – Bishop in Tongue-to-Tongue Anointing and Ordination of a Cherubim and Seraphim Church Bishop finally Apologizes pic.twitter.com/1o1sETX3JI — Hon.Omogbadebo Oluwasegun (@OOmogbadebo) March 5, 2025

Impostor

Meanwhile, this newspaper learned that Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church, reacting to the controversial tongue-to-tongue anointing and Mr Ogunnusi’s defence, stated on its Facebook page on Tuesday, distancing itself from him.

The church condemned the act in a statement titled ‘Vexatious Anointing of a Bishop by a Self-Acclaimed Church Leader: Our View’.

They described it as disturbing, labelling Mr Ogunnusi’s actions despicable before both God and man.

“The Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria (the umbrella body for all sons and daughters of St. Moses Orimolade Tunolase) would not have dignified these characters with a word of reaction, but for the audible mention of the name of the founder of our church and the visible display of symbols associated with our church in the video.

“Though the lead character in the video has since ‘clarified’ his abominable action in another video also now circulating on social media, It may interest people to note that all the characters in the viral video are not known members of the Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, which regulates all acts and conducts of member churches in the Cherubim & Seraphim organisation”, the church said.

Investigation

Additionally, the church stated its findings.

The church noted, “Upon investigation, we gathered that the purported anointing was conducted somewhere in the Ogijo area of Ogun State, and the man being anointed is identified as Benjamin, a.k.a. Ajigbo (who is said to be an Edo State-born self-acclaimed prophet) and who has a makeshift ‘church’ at the Adamo area of Ikorodu, in Lagos State.

“The anointer likened himself to Israel, who was said to be advanced in age and could hardly see clearly before he kissed his sons and embraced them. (For sure, the biblical Israel could not have done such an abominable act as was seen in the viral video while ‘kissing’ his children.”

The church emphasised that its members and practices strictly abhor idolatry, expressing disappointment that people often mistake anyone dressed in white for a Cherubim & Seraphim Church member.

They further stated that Mr Ogunnusi’s mention of Moses Orimolade suggests he recognises the spiritual influence of the church’s founder and is attempting to exploit his name to attract unsuspecting followers.

“There are other, albeit reputable, Christian denominations whose members are clad in white garments like ours. Our church has consistently highlighted that it is easy for anyone to enter into a marketplace, procure a white clothing material, and give it out to a tailor to sow for them and hence use that to claim they are members of the Cherubim & Seraphim Church organisation.

“It should be clear to the Christian community worldwide and the general public that all recognised members of the Cherubim & Seraphim organisation are known to and recognised by the leadership of the Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria. Inversely, it is clear that these characters probably loved to be identified with a white-garmented church such as ours by cladding in such apparel. Still, they refused to enter the Unification Church fold because they could not ‘shriek’ themselves of their idolatry practices.”

The church stated that while they would not prevent anyone from invoking their founder’s name, they said ‘his legacy would be better honoured if those who do so also worship God in the beauty of His holiness.’

They urged the public to understand that merely calling on the founder’s name does not automatically make someone a church member.

