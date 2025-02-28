Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has asked President Bola Tinubu to ensure an independent and transparent investigation into the sexual harassment allegations levelled against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, by Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

He also urged the Senate to take the allegations seriously by ensuring a credible and transparent investigation.

Atiku said these in a statement posted on his X handle on Friday.

In an interview with Arise Television, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that Mr Akpabio made inappropriate advances towards her during a visit to his residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on 8 December 2023.

She claimed that the senate president took her by the hand, led her around his house, and made sexual advances towards her in the presence of her husband.

She further alleged that Mr Akpabio had, on a separate occasion, insinuated that she should “take care of him” if she wanted her motions to receive favorable consideration on the Senate floor.

However, Ekaette Akpabio, wife of the Senate had absolved her husband of the allegations and also threatened legal action against Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan.

A call for transparency and accountability

Atiku urged President Tinubu to take the allegations seriously by ensuring that an independent investigation is Instituted into the matter.

“I urge the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Senate itself to take these allegations seriously by ensuring a credible, transparent, and independent investigation,” he said.

He condemned the alleged sexual harassment, adding that the Senate should be an environment where female legislators can work without fear of harassment or intimidation.

“With only four women currently serving in the Senate, it is imperative that we foster an environment where female legislators can serve without fear of harassment or intimidation.

“This moment demands careful and principled action to uphold the integrity of our institutions and ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of gender, is treated with dignity and respect,” he said.

The presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, emphasised the need for a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter.

“These allegations are grave and deserve a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation. The Nigerian Senate represents the voice of the people. Those who serve in it — especially its leadership — must uphold the highest standards of integrity, dignity, and respect, both for their office and for the Nigerian citizens they serve.

“As the third most powerful figure in the country, the senate president should embody unimpeachable character.”

The Senate had, on Tuesday, mandated its Committee on Ethics and Privileges to investigate Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s refusal to move to another seat as directed by Mr Akpabio last week.

Barrier to women’s development

Atiku described the alleged sexual harassment as a barrier to women’s advancement and the nation’s progress.

“Sexual harassment in the workplace is a significant barrier to women’s advancement and, by extension, the nation’s progress. Allegations of such misconduct should never be simply dismissed, particularly when they involve a public officer with immense power, influence, and responsibility.

“As the chief presiding officer of the Upper Chamber, the Senate President has a duty to champion the protection and empowerment of Nigerian women through legislation — not to be the subject of allegations that undermine those very principles.

“The handling of this matter will send a strong message about Nigeria’s commitment to justice, accountability, and the inclusion of women in governance,” the former vice president said.

