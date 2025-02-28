Ekaette Akpabio, wife of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has threatened legal action against Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over allegations of sexual harassment levelled against her husband.

She made the threat when addressing journalists on Friday.

Mrs Akpabio dismissed the allegation and maintained that she would not hesitate to seek legal redress to protect her husband’s integrity.

Her reaction came in response to an earlier interview granted by Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan on Arise Television on Friday, where she (Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan) alleged that the senate president made inappropriate advances toward her during a visit to his residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on 8 December, 2023.

The allegations

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that Mr Akpabio took her by the hand, led her around his house, and made sexual advances to her in her husband’s presence when they visited him.

She also claimed that Mr Akpabio once insinuated that she should “take care of him” if she wanted her motions to receive favourable consideration on the Senate floor.

Mrs Akpabio’s response

Responding, Mrs Akpabio described the accusations as not only false but also an attempt to tarnish her husband’s reputation.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

She insisted that the senate president is a disciplined man who has always demonstrated respect for women and has actively supported their inclusion in governance, even before assuming his current position.

The senate president’s wife also said there is an existing long-standing relationship between the Akpabios and the Akpoti-Uduaghans, adding that the two families have maintained cordial ties for years even before Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s marriage to her husband, Mr Uduaghan

She questioned the motive behind the allegations and urged women to desist from making unfounded claims that could damage reputations and undermine genuine cases of misconduct.

Repeated case of sexual harassment

This is not the first time Mr Akpabio will face sexual harassment allegations.

In 2020, Joy Nunieh, a former acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), accused Mr Akpabio of sexual harassment.

Mrs Nunieh claimed that she slapped Mr Akpabio in response to his sexual advances towards her.

However, Mr Akpabio, then Minister of NDDC, denied these allegations, describing them as “false, malicious, and libellous.”

Mrs Akpabio was silent on this allegation in her response.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

