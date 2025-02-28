The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday said the Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine will be unveiled in Anambra State in September.

The WHO Anambra Coordinator, Bonos Mohammed, made the disclosure in Awka, the State capital, at a Mothers’ Wellness Summit with the theme – “Mothers’ Well-being: the Pillar of Every Home”.

The summit was organised by Women Initiative for Greater Anambra (WIGA), in collaboration with Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo Initiative.

Mr Mohammed, who was represented by Hope Igbonagwam, described the MR vaccine as a combination vaccine to protect against the two contagious diseases that could cause severe complications.

He said MR vaccine is important to reduce incidence to one case per million population at national and sub-national level by 2030.

He said each year; an estimated 10,000 children are born with Congenital Rubella Syndrome (CRS) in Nigeria representing one third of the global burden.

“Measles causes pneumonia, brain swelling and death. Therefore, children aged nine months to 14 years should be vaccinated as the vaccine is safe with over 50 years of global use,” he said.

“Unvaccinated children are at risk of contracting and spreading the diseases, which could lead to outbreaks and complications in children and pregnant women.”

He said it is safe for women to take the vaccine before pregnancy to protect both the woman and her future baby from rubella related complications during pregnancy.

Mr Mohammed urged women to educate mothers in their communities on the vaccine to prevent hesitancy when it would be introduced in September.

Also speaking, Wife of Anambra Governor, Nonye Soludo, decried the low uptake of immunisation in the state, urging mothers to prioritise the health and future of their children.

Mrs Soludo said that immunisation is important to protect children from life-long illness.

“I’m not happy that our state is recording low in immunisation uptake. Mothers need to create time and take their children to health facilities to get them vaccinated,” she said.

“Mothers should see immunisation as a top priority because when your child is healthy, you are free from stress and expenses experienced when a child is ill,” she said.

In his remarks, Afam Obidike, Commissioner for Health, Anambra, said the ministry would intensify awareness in communities to educate mothers on the MR vaccine.

He said immunisation is free of charge in the state’s health facilities and urged mothers to report any form of exploitation by health workers.

(NAN)