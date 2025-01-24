President Tinubu’s pledge to improve the welfare and efficiency of the Nigerian military dominated headlines today.
The president had acknowledged that this was essential to win the ongoing war against bandits, terrorists and others.
“We’ll prioritise Armed Forces welfare, boost operational efficiency – Tinubu,” Nigerian News Direct reported.
|
The Point also reported that “Army pledges loyalty as Tinubu inaugurates barracks named after him.”
Nigeria’s growing inflation and economic woes also made headlines, with Vanguard Newspaper reporting that the country’s “Inflation’ll fall, economy to grow by 4.1% this year—CBN.” But ThisNigeria reported that “‘Skyrocketing food prices eroding minimum wage’.”
However, First News reported, “Nigeria left with just 6,000 medical consultants – MDCAN.” Meanwhile, the Daily Sun highlighted, “Minister indicts security operatives at checkpoints.”
“Nigeria at a turning point with Renewed Hope Agenda – Abbas,” was the headline in BluePrint.
A Daily Independent headline reads, “FG Okays N4bm Conditional Cash Transfer For Vulnerable Households.”
“Tinubu’s tax reform will support Nigeria’s revenue drive and investments, says Kalu,” Daily Times reported.
Other major headlines are: “We’re tackling grid collapse with building of 34 substations – FG,” according to Daily Independent.
The Point reported, “Trump threatens tariffs, demands lower interest rates, oil prices at World Economic Forum.”
Daily Trust reported, “How Nigeria can solve food insecurity.”
Punch’s cover page reported, “Subscribers meet NOC today as Labour mobilises for showdown.”
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
