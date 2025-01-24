The police in Rivers State have arrested two suspected fake pastors found in possession of fetish items in the Rumuduru community of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the police spokesperson in Rivers, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Port Harcourt.

She said the suspects were handed over to the police by residents of Rumuduru.

According to her, the two suspects operated separate churches within the community.

“The fake pastors were handed over to the police by youths from Rumuduru, led by their President, Henry Worlu, on 20 January.

“The youths raided the area and arrested Bassey and Elijah from their respective churches.

“During interrogation, Bassey admitted to using spiritual materials, such as water and oil, to heal individuals suffering from spiritual afflictions.

“He also revealed that he used a small casket and a ‘miracle life oil’ to pray for people with mental issues, claiming they would recover within three months,” Mrs Iringe-Koko, a police superintendent, said.

She added that Mr Bassey had been residing and operating in the Rumuduru community for 17 years.

Items recovered from the suspects include a firearm cartridge, small wooden caskets, a sword, a fake Nigerian Navy identification card, and thousands of photographs.

Other items seized were children’s footwear, a police lanyard, and various crosses and spiritual materials.

“The suspects and the recovered exhibits are currently in police custody, and a discreet investigation is ongoing,” Mrs Iringe-Koko said.

(NAN)

