The ousted National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu, resumed duty at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Monday in defiance of the court orders that had removed him from office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a High Court and Court of Appeal had removed Mr Anyanwu from office and recognised Sunday Udey-Okoye as the party’s national secretary.

Mr Anyanwu, speaking with reporters in his office shortly after the resumption of duty, said he was in office because he had appealed the judgements that removed him.

“Last December, precisely the 20th of December, the Appeal Court in Enugu took a dissenting judgment.

“As a matter of fact, what the law says is that I should appeal, and I appealed the matter, appeal for a stay of execution, an appeal to the Supreme Court.

“Obviously, what it means is that the position will remain as it is until it is determined by the Supreme Court.

“Today is our resumption day,” Mr Anyanwu said.

He described the comment made by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, that the PDP had recognised Mr Udey-Okoye as the national secretary as his personal opinion, not that of the PDP.

“He (Ologunagba) only made a statement, and as the national publicity secretary of my party, I will not want to disparage him in the media.

“Maybe he didn’t get the facts correct, or probably he never knew that the matter had been appealed and that it’s in the Supreme Court.

“He’s a lawyer, so he should understand that that is the position of the law,” he said.

Mr Anyanwu, however, urged party members to be strong, firm and united, adding that the PDP could rescue power in 2027 if they worked together as a team.

PDP reacts

Meanwhile, the party said it had yet to receive any contrary court order, judgement or stay of execution that could have warranted Mr Anyanwu’s resumption.

Mr Ologunagba told reporters that the party, at the time of the interview, had not been served any notice, stay of execution or judgement claimed by Mr Anyanwu.

He described Mr Anyanwu’s action as unfortunate, saying, “This is not the time for the party to go through this kind of a power situation.”

According to the national publicity secretary, the judgement that removed Mr Anyanwu is a declarative judgement that cannot be stayed.

“Nigeria is a country of rule of law and order. If Anyanwu had obtained a stay of execution, he had to serve the parties involved.

“When the document comes in, I will be made aware through the legal adviser. As we speak, I have no information at this time that the party has been served either a motion for stay or a stay of execution.

“I am not going to predict what the party will or will not do. I know very well that when you have a stay of execution, there’s a process.

“When you apply for a stay, there is a motion you must have filed and served before the court can listen to that motion and take action.

“As I speak to you, this party has not received a motion on notice for a stay application, and neither, to my knowledge, has the party received a stay order granted by a court of competent jurisdiction,” he said.

Mr Ologunagba also described the ongoing drama within the party as unfortunate, saying what was more condemnable was Mr Anyanwu’s attempt to resort to self-help.

“We have information about the activities of some thugs from Niger State. We are privy to the communication involved. All of these were done at the behest of Anyanwu.

“It is unfortunate that a former senator should be a lawbreaker. There is a process; let’s agree on the rule of law. We have no personal issues with him.

“I don’t think the party has personal issues. He went to court and appealed the case but did not let the process proceed,” he said.

Mr Ologunagba said that the PDP would follow through with the process as a law-abiding party.

“We are not in the jungle. PDP will continue to do what is in the interest of the party, in accordance with the law and the constitution.

“Don’t forget, the judgement granted is a declaratory judgment that cannot be stayed. It’s clear.

“If they have applied for a stay, let the court decide one way or the other. And whatever the court decides, this party will abide by it,” he said.

