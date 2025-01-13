Some youth staged a protest at the entrance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national secretariat in Abuja on Monday to prevent Sunday Ude-Okoye from assuming office as the national secretary.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as “No vacancy in the National Secretary’s office” and “Senator Sam Anyanwu remains the National Secretary.”

In December, the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, upheld the High Court’s ruling that Mr Ude-Okoye, a former national youth leader, be recognised as the national secretary of the PDP against Mr Anyanwu.

In the lead judgement by Ridwan Abdullahi, the appellate court said Mr Anyanwu’s claim to the position after he contested and emerged as the PDP governorship election in Imo State violated the party’s constitution, and his appeal had no merit.

Despite the judgement, he refused to vacate office and appealed to the Supreme Court.

Mr Ude-Okoye, on his part, vowed to assume duty on Monday on the strength of the judgement.

“I have the Court of Appeal order in my favour, and it is the second highest court in the country. I will keep date with history by assuming my position as the national secretary,” he said on Sunday.

Protest

When the party resumed from the Christmas/New Year break on Monday, the youth were seen protesting Mr Ude-Okoye’s planned assumption of duty as directed by the court.

However, he did not show up and has yet to provide any explanation for not doing so.

Meanwhile, Mr Anyanwu arrived at the secretariat at about 10:50 a.m. in the company of some of his supporters.

The embattled secretary told journalists that he would remain the party’s national secretary until the final decision on his appeal is made.

“As you can see, I’m in the office. As a matter of fact, the ruling of the Appeal Court judgment has been appealed at the Supreme Court, and there is a stay of execution. So, the position remains the way it is until determined by the Supreme Court,” he said.

Security beef up

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the party’s secretariat in Zone 5, Wuse District of the federal capital.

PREMIUM TIMES sighted a police lorry outside the building while some policemen joined PDP’s private security team to search workers and visitors.

