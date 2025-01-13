The two abducted reverend sisters of Immaculate Heart of Mary of Onitsha in Anambra State have been freed after spending six days in captivity.
The victims are Vincentia Nwankwo and Grace Okoli.
A statement from Maria Ikeotuonye, the secretary general of the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, made available to reporters on Monday in Onitsha, confirmed their release.
“I bring to your notice in joy that our dear Sisters Vincentia Nwankwo and Grace Okoli, who were kidnapped on the evening of 7 January 2025, have been released unconditionally and in good health.
“We thank God and thank you all for your prayers and support all through these rough and uncertain days. May God forever be blessed through Mary our Mother,” Maria, a reverend sister, said in the statement.
When contacted, the police spokesperson in Anambra, Tochukwu Ikenga, acknowledged seeing the press statement from the Catholic organisation.
“I don’t know whether it is from them or not, but there is news flying (around) concerning their release.
“Efforts are ongoing to reach out to the congregation to ascertain the information and also take a brief from the reverend sisters that were allegedly kidnapped and later released.
“So, as soon as we do that, I will be able to talk authoritatively on what happened,” said Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police.
(NAN)
