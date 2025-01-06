The death toll from an explosion that occurred at a school in Abuja has increased to two.
PREMIUM TIMES reported the explosion at the Tsangayar Sani Uthman Islamic School in the Bwari Area Council of Abuja on Monday afternoon.
A security source had confirmed the death of one person, a student, in the explosion.
However, a police first information report obtained by PREMIUM TIMES showed that Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) killed two people and injured two others.
The information about the explosion got to a Divisional Police Officer who mobilised police operatives, including officials from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), to the scene.
A gory picture of the incident was also shared with our reporter.
Three people came with the IEDs
In the report, the police said the three people from Katsina had visited the owner of the Islamiya, Adamu Ashimu. According to them, the visitors came with the explosives.
“Two of them died in the explosion,” the police stated, adding the other person was critically injured and hospitalised.
Mr Ashimu, the owner of the Islamic school, has been arrested, the police said, noting that he will be “interrogated immediately and the outcome would be forwarded.”
No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion in the Nigerian capital. However, different armed groups including some linked to the Islamic State operate in northern Nigeria.
