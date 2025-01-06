The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has expressed concern over the recent vandalisation of electricity installations within its operational area in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Emeka Ezeh, head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, said the loss of power supply in areas of Abakaliki was because of the vandalisation of the Udemezue 11KV Feeder in the early hours of the day.
Mr Ezeh said the affected areas include Oroko-onuoha, Udensi, Kpirikpiri, Ogbaga Road, New Layout, Udemezue, Low-Cost Housing Estate, and Hilltop Road.
According to him, notable establishments such as Amikaba, Siren Hotel, Man City Hotel, Muchels Hotel, De Pablo Hotel, and Unity FM radio station have also been impacted.
Mr Ezeh explained that EEDC officials on patrol discovered the vandalism at 02:40 a.m. following an abnormal outage on the feeder.
He added that the vandals stole approximately 16 metres of underground 150mm2 x 3core armoured cable from the source of the feeder.
Because of the incident, over 70 public and private transformers serving many customers under the feeder are currently without supply.
“We sincerely regret this unprecedented development and hereby appeal to our customers for their patience and understanding as we are already working to replace the stolen and damaged items,” he said.
He assured that the power supply would be restored after repairs and replacements were completed.
Mr Ezeh reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering improved services to its customers.
(NAN)
