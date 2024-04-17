The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has passed a Vote of Confidence on the party’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.
He said the vote of confidence was passed at the NWC’s 584th meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.
Mr Ologunagba said the decision was based on Mr Damagum’s efforts aimed at repositioning the PDP as the main opposition party in Nigeria.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Executive Council meeting of the party had been slated for Thursday to either affirm Mr Damagum as the chairman or appoint a replacement.
Mr Damagum was appointed as the acting chairman following the suspension of the former chairman, Iyorcha Ayu, in 2023.
(NAN)
