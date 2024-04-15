The Lagos State coroner inquest instituted to unravel the cause of the death of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, has revealed that he died a natural death.

The Lagos coroner, Magistrate Mikhail Kadiri, stated in a 255-page judgement, on Monday, that the student’s death was avoidable.

Mr Kadiri attributed the death to parental and doctors negligence.

He, however, commiserated with the family and their friends.

“I pray that God comfort you for this great loss and make things easy for your family,” he said.

Master Sylvester died on 30 November 2021. His death was later blamed on alleged bully and poisoning at school, a charge Dowen College rejected.

More details later…

(NAN)

