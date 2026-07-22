Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has rated the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 election, President Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, far above their opposition counterparts. He stated that comparing the APC ticket with others is akin to “comparing day and night.”

Speaking during an interview on Politics Today, a Channels TV programme on Tuesday, Mr Sule argued that the APC federal government’s performance over the last three years distinguishes it from its rivals and will secure the support of the Nigerian electorate.

Mr Sule outlined the current opposition field, noting that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is running with former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, while former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi and former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso are flying the ticket of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

The governor, an APC stalwart, maintained that President Tinubu’s performance since 2023 remains vastly superior to that of the opposition candidates.

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“It’s like day and night; you cannot even compare,” the governor remarked when asked if the APC candidates were better positioned than their opponents.

Mr Sule, who is completing his second term in office in May next year, stated that the president’s performance would be the deciding factor in the upcoming presidential poll in January. He urged Nigerians to support the Tinubu-Shettima ticket to ensure the continued delivery of democratic dividends.

Addressing national challenges

On the nation’s security challenges, the governor defended the administration, insisting that these issues did not originate under President Tinubu’s tenure.

“I know you’re going to bring up insecurity as if it started in the last three years,” he told his interviewer.

Despite these challenges, Mr Sule emphasised that the administration has delivered significant infrastructure projects nationwide. “Look at all the infrastructure happening in the country. Many people will tell you it’s like a dream; they never thought it would happen,” he said.

He also highlighted the administration’s economic reforms, including the impact of the NELFUND and activities in the capital market, as evidence of the government’s achievements. “That’s why you cannot compare,” he reiterated.

Politics and 2027

Mr Sule expressed confidence in the APC’s strength ahead of the polls, citing the party’s control of 31 state governments. He stated that President Tinubu’s second-term bid would be driven by his administration’s track record, rather than electoral manipulation.

The governor also dismissed the controversy surrounding the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket, asserting that it has not resulted in the marginalisation of any religious group within the government or the country.

Responding to recent criticism of the APC ticket by Mr Kwankwaso, Mr Sule recalled that Nigeria witnessed a similar political arrangement during the MKO Abiola campaign era. He emphasised that leadership should focus on competence rather than religious affiliation.

Mr Abiola, the presidential candidate of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 1993 election, and his running mate, Babagana Kingibe, were both Muslims.