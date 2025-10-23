The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has expelled its former National Chairperson, Shehu Gabam, and other top officials for violating the party’s constitution.

Their expulsion was announced on Thursday in Abuja during an NWC meeting presided over by the Acting National Chairperson, Sadiq Gombe.

The National Publicity Secretary, Rufus Aiyenigba, who read out the list of expelled members, said the affected officials were accused of misconduct, misappropriation, and gross constitutional violations.

Mr Aiyenigba recalled that on 24 June, the NWC suspended three national officers pending investigations into allegations of administrative and financial misconduct.

Those suspended included Mr Gabam, Ogbonna Uchechukwu, former national youth leader, and Clarkson Nnadi, former national auditor.

To ensure fairness, he said, the NWC inaugurated a disciplinary committee on 4 July made up of independent members to investigate the allegations and submit an unbiased report.

“After two weeks of deliberation, the committee submitted its findings on 18 July 2025, confirming the violations and recommending disciplinary measures against the suspended officers,” he said.

Following the report, the NWC set up a subcommittee to produce a white paper, which was submitted on 15 August and later adopted as binding party resolutions.

Mr Aiyenigba said the NWC also reviewed a report on the unlawful entry of some individuals into the SDP National Secretariat at 17 Nairobi Street, Wuse II, Abuja.

He said the suspects broke into the office on 28 July, at night, and were arrested by security agents with stolen documents and party property.

“The intruders, identified as Adamu Modibbo, Abubakar Dogara, Nuraddeen Bisalla, Solsuema Osaro, Ambo Ekpeyong, Eluwa Henry, Humphrey Unwukaeze, and Judith Shuaibu, are currently facing prosecution in court.

“Consequently, the NWC resolved that Gabam be formally removed as national chairman, effective immediately, for gross misconduct,” Mr Aiyenigba said.

He added that Mr Uchechukwu was also removed as national youth leader and expelled for violating the party’s constitution.

He further disclosed that Mr Nnadi voluntarily resigned as national auditor through a formal letter addressed to the acting chairman, which the NWC accepted.

According to Mr Aiyenigba, the NWC also expelled the eight individuals involved in the unlawful invasion of the party’s secretariat.

He said the committee would fully implement the white paper’s recommendations to strengthen administrative safeguards and enhance internal party governance.

The NWC, he added, unanimously adopted all resolutions, reaffirming its commitment to discipline, accountability, transparency, and adherence to the rule of law.

On 24 June, the party had suspended Messrs Gabam, Uchechukwu, and Nnadi from the party over allegations of gross financial misconduct and diversion of funds.

However, the following day, the national chairman kicked against his suspension, describing the action of the NWC as “fake news” and a product of political mischief.