Rampaging armed bandits have killed seven villagers in the Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Residents told Daily Trust that dozens of armed men stormed the community in the early hours of Thursday, firing sporadically.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered from sources that seven people, including a woman, were killed in the attack.

Those killed include Lawal Chiki, Abdullahi Mustapha, Yalili Mai Ruwa, Isau Maharba, Salma Tasi’u and Ibrahim Uncle, who residents said was mentally ill. The identity of the seventh victim could not be immediately confirmed.

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“We were asleep when we heard heavy gunshots,” a resident, who requested anonymity for security reasons, was quoted by Daily Trust as saying.

“People were screaming, children were crying, and everyone was running in different directions. By the time the gunmen left, seven of our people were lying lifeless.”

According to the report, the victims included farmers and traders who had hoped to resume their normal lives after weeks of relative calm following the deployment of security personnel to the area.

The latest attack comes barely weeks after the Katsina State Government introduced emergency security measures in Matazu and neighbouring Musawa Local Government Area, following escalating bandit attacks and high-profile abductions.

The measures included restrictions on the sale, purchase and transportation of petrol in jerrycans, a ban on motorcycle operations, phone charging businesses and Point-of-Sale (POS) activities in the affected local government areas.

The restrictions followed the abduction of a retired major-general, Rabe Abubakar, and his wife along the Marabar Musawa–Kafinsoli road in May.

The retired army officer later died in captivity, prompting renewed military operations, including Operation Clean Sweep III by troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, to dismantle suspected bandit enclaves around Matazu.

Residents allege notorious bandit behind attack

Residents alleged that Thursday’s attack was led by a notorious bandit identified as Kachallah Fulani Muhammad, whom they accused of orchestrating several deadly raids and kidnappings in Matazu and neighbouring communities.

One resident, identified as Alaramma Jibrin, told Daily Trust that the same bandit was responsible for the abduction of the late retired general and his wife.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the claim.

Residents also alleged that the renewed violence followed the withdrawal of troops deployed under Operation FANSAN YAMMA.

“When the soldiers were here, we could sleep with our eyes closed,” a community elder told Daily Trust. “But once they left, the bandits came back with more anger. It feels like we have been abandoned.”

Another resident, Sulaiman Sale of Sayaya, alleged that the same armed group recently blocked the Karaduwa–Rimaye road, abducting travellers and assaulting motorists in broad daylight.

These claims could not be independently verified.

Fear, displacement

Mourners gathered in Matazu to bury the victims in accordance with Islamic rites, while many families have reportedly fled Sayaya for safer communities, fearing further attacks.

“We cannot stay and wait to be killed,” a displaced woman was quoted as saying while relocating with her children.

Police yet to confirm

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Katsina State Police Command, Abubakar Aliyu, said the command was still verifying the incident.

“We are yet to verify the information,” he said, promising to provide an update.

He had not issued a further response as of the time of filing this report.

The latest attack underscores the persistent insecurity facing rural communities in Katsina despite sustained military offensives against bandit groups.

Communities in Matazu and neighbouring local government areas have repeatedly suffered attacks, kidnappings and cattle rustling, forcing many residents to abandon farms and, in some cases, their homes.

Residents have continued to call for sustained security deployments and long-term measures to restore peace to the area.