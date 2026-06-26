Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, Dennis Guwor, has commended the passage of the State Police Bill by the National Assembly.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Asaba, Mr Guwor described the development as a significant milestone in the ongoing national discourse on policing, security and true federalism.

Mr Guwor, who is also the speaker of the Delta House of Assembly, noted that state legislatures had consistently supported community-based policing across the country.

According to him, decentralised policing will enhance security response and address peculiar challenges within local communities.

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“Nigerians deserve a policing structure that understands the local terrain and evolving security realities,” he said.

He assured that state assemblies would give the bill thorough and diligent consideration as it progresses through the constitutional amendment process.

The chairman added that the Conference of Speakers would engage relevant stakeholders and conduct public hearings where necessary before taking formal positions.

Mr Guwor commended the Senate for advancing the proposal and urged all stakeholders to sustain constructive engagement on the reform.

He reaffirmed the conference’s commitment to collaborating with relevant institutions to strengthen security and governance nationwide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senate on Wednesday passed the Constitution Alteration Bill seeking to decentralise policing by empowering states to establish their own police services alongside the Nigeria Police Force.

The bill, titled “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for State Police and Related Matters, 2026,” was passed after clause-by-clause consideration.

The House of Representatives had earlier passed the bill on 11 June.

With the passage of the bill by both chambers of the National Assembly, at least, two-thirds (24) of the 36 State Houses of Assembly must vote in support of the bill before the president signs it into law.

(NAN)