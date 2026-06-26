The Oyo State Government has extended the 48 hours curfew imposed on the 10 local government areas bordering the Old Oyo National Park by 24 hours.

The Secretary to the State Government, Musibau Babatunde, announced this in a memo issued Thursday evening in Ibadan, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state government, on Tuesday, announced a 48-hour curfew from 4.00 p.m. to 8.00 a.m. in the 10 local government areas.

With this extension, the 48-hour curfew in the first instance, will continue till Saturday.

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The affected local government areas are: Oriire, Orelope, Irepo, Saki West, Saki East, Atisbo, Itesiwaju, Iseyin, Olorunsogo and Atiba LGAs.

The curfew was part of the state’s ongoing efforts to tackle kidnapping and other security challenges in communities located around the Old Oyo National Park.

(NAN)