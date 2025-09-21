The European-American University, Commonwealth of the Dominican Republic of Panama, has conferred an honorary doctorate on Dauda Kahutu, the influential Hausa political singer popularly known as Rarara.

Rarara, widely known for his music and grassroots political mobilisation, received the Doctor of Science in Humanitarian Service, Music, and Entertainment award during the university’s 23rd convocation ceremony on Saturday at the NICON Luxury Hotel in Abuja.

The award drew praises from Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State, who led a delegation to the event and described Rarara as a “defining factor” in Nigeria.

According to the governor, the honour was a personal achievement for the singer and recognition of his national influence.

“I see Rarara as a phenomenon. He is not only a legend in the music industry but also a philanthropist who has contributed greatly to his community and Katsina State at large,” Mr Radda said.

He highlighted the singer’s political influence, describing him as a grassroots leader whose songs have shaped democratic outcomes. He added that the recognition was a collective honour for Katsina State and Nigeria.

“This award goes beyond you and your family. It is for Katsina State and for Nigeria, because you are a defining factor in this country. Your music not only entertains but also unites us,” the governor said, urging Nigerian institutions to give Rarara further recognition for his role in nation-building.

Political leaders in attendance

The ceremony reflected Rarara’s political significance, attracting several prominent figures.

They included the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda; the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin; the Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Alkali; and senior lawmakers, including the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Abubakar Kabir Bichi.

The university’s representative for Northern Nigeria, Musari Isyaku, said the honorary degrees—also awarded to Ahmed Saleh Jnr., Mustapha Abdullahi Bujawa, and Tarela Boroh—were in recognition of their “commitment to excellence, community service, and development.”

Mr Radda also congratulated another Katsina recipient, Sa’in Hausa, executive secretary of the Local Government Pension Commission, describing him as “a great son of Katsina State whose consistency in service and knowledge stands tall.”

In his acceptance speech, Rarara thanked Governor Radda and dedicated the award to the people of Katsina and Nigeria. He pledged to expand his humanitarian work and urged Nigerian youth to embrace “patience, purpose, and dedication.”